INDIA

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his last monthly radio pogramme, Mann ki Baat, on Sunday, December 28, in which he outlined India's achievements in various field in 2025.

Vaishali Shastri | Dec 28, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

1.Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor
1

This year, 'Operation Sindoor' became a symbol of pride for every Indian. The world clearly saw that today's Bharat does not compromise on its security. During 'Operation Sindoor', pictures of love and devotion towards Mother India emerged from every corner of the country... This same spirit was also witnessed when 'Vande Mataram' completed 150 years. 

 

2.India Men's Cricket team wins ICC Champions' Trophy

India Men's Cricket team wins ICC Champions' Trophy
2

2025 was also a memorable year in terms of sports. Our Men's Cricket team won the ICC Champions'Trophy. The women's cricket team won the World Cup for the first time. The daughters of Bharat created history by winning the women's blind T20 World Cup. By winning several medals in world championships, para-athletes proved that no obstacle can stop determination. 

 

3.Shubhanshu Shukla reaches ISS

Shubhanshu Shukla reaches ISS
3

Bharat took giant leaps forward in the field of science and space too. Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station. Several initiatives related to environmental protection and wildlife conservation also marked 2025. The number of cheetahs in Bharat has now crossed 30. 

 

4.Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025
4

Faith, culture, and Bharat's unique heritage were all seen together in 2025. The organisation of Prayagraj Mahakumbh at the beginning of the year astonished the entire world. At the end of the year, the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya filled every Indian with pride. 

 

5.Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes
5

“You may recall that during India’s 75th year of independence, a special government website was created, featuring a section called ‘Unsung Heroes’ where people can learn about those who played a pivotal role in achieving our freedom,” the Prime Minister said. 

 

