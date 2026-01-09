FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

As Mamata Banerjee leads a protest rally in Kolkata against the ED raids on I‑PAC and its chairman, Pratik Jain, here we revisit the political journey of the Chief Minister of West Bengal ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections 2026.

Anshika Pandey | Jan 09, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

1.Early life, education and student activism:

Early life, education and student activism:
1

Mamata Banerjee, who was born on January 5, 1955, in Kolkata, hailed from a low-income family. At an early age, she entered the political scene in the university sector and was involved in protests and student movements that had a big impact on her political thinking.

2.Entry into National Politics:

Entry into National Politics:
2

Mamata Banerjee began her national political journey in 1984 by joining the Indian National Congress. She gained prominence after defeating veteran politician Somnath Chatterjee in the Lok Sabha elections. Her early work focused on grassroots issues in West Bengal, laying the foundation for her political career.

3.Role as Union Minister:

Role as Union Minister:
3

Mamata served as a Union Minister in multiple ministries, including Railways. She became known for her hands-on approach and focus on ordinary citizens, introducing affordable and efficient services that improved public infrastructure and addressed people’s needs.

4.Formation of Trinamool Congress (TMC):

Formation of Trinamool Congress (TMC):
4

In 1998, Mamata founded the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) to challenge the Left Front in West Bengal. The party emerged as a strong political force, advocating for citizens’ rights, social justice, and regional development, with Mamata as its charismatic leader.

5.Historic victory in 2011:

Historic victory in 2011:
5

In 2011, TMC defeated the Left Front, ending their 34-year rule in West Bengal. Mamata became the first woman Chief Minister of the state, bringing new energy and focus on governance and development, marking a major political shift.

6.Leadership and Governance:

Leadership and Governance:
6

As Chief Minister, Mamata launched welfare programs for women, children, and underprivileged communities. Her initiatives focused on education, healthcare and social development, aiming to empower citizens and improve human development.

Also read: Meet Pramila Srinivasan, Sridhar Vembu's estranged wife behind Rs 152778384600 bond order against Zoho founder, know her educational qualification, net worth and more

7.National influence and present role:

National influence and present role:
7

Mamata Banerjee remains a powerful national leader while continuing as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. She plays an active role in national politics, shaping policies and influencing debates beyond the state, strengthening her party’s position in India.

