Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications

3 . Maithili's journey to becoming folk singer

Thakur built her initial career as a folk and classical singer, gaining national recognition. She was the first runner-up on the reality show Rising Star in 2017. She participated in shows like Indian Idol Junior and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. She amassed millions of followers on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, where she shares traditional folk songs in various languages, including Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Hindi. She earned the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2021 and an appointment by the Election Commission of India as the "State Icon of Bihar". She has also served as the brand ambassador for the Bihar State Khadi Gramodyog Board.