Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications

Popular singer and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Maithili Thakur secured a victory from Alinagar Assembly constituency by a margin of 11,730 votes, becoming the youngest MLA in the state. Here's to know her humble beginnings, educational qualifications and net worth.

Varsha Agarwal | Nov 16, 2025, 11:13 PM IST

Born on July 25, 2000, in a small village called Benipatti in the Madhubani district of Bihar, Maithili belongs to a family with a rich musical heritage. Her father, Ramesh Thakur, is a trained musician and music teacher, while her two younger brothers, Rishav and Ayachi, are also talented musicians. 

Maithili was primarily homeschooled until Class 5 in her native village in Madhubani, Bihar. After her family relocated to New Delhi for better opportunities in music, she attended an MCD school for a brief period. She received a music scholarship and completed her Class 10 and Class 12 education from Bal Bhavan International School in Dwarka, New Delhi. She pursued her undergraduate studies at the University of Delhi, earning her B.A. degree in 2022 from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD College). Some reports also mention her attending Bharati College. 

Thakur built her initial career as a folk and classical singer, gaining national recognition. She was the first runner-up on the reality show Rising Star in 2017. She participated in shows like Indian Idol Junior and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. She amassed millions of followers on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, where she shares traditional folk songs in various languages, including Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Hindi. She earned the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2021 and an appointment by the Election Commission of India as the "State Icon of Bihar". She has also served as the brand ambassador for the Bihar State Khadi Gramodyog Board. 

Thakur formally entered politics, marking a significant shift in her career path in late 2025. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. She contested and won the election from the Alinagar constituency, making history as India's youngest MLA at the age of 25. She is now an elected legislator. She aims to rename her constituency to Sitanagar potentially. 

Maithili Thakur has declared total assets worth approximately Rs 3.8 crore on her official election affidavit filed for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Her movable assets, including cash, bank deposits, investments, vehicles, and gold, amount to Rs 2.3 crore, while her immovable assets, including a land purchased in 2022, are valued at Rs 1.5 crore. Thakur's wealth primarily comes from her successful music career, with income from live shows, social media, and brand collaborations. She reportedly charges Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh per show and performs multiple times a month. Her annual income for 2023-24 was Rs 28.67 lakh.

