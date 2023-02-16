Mahashivratri 2023: Lip-smacking foods you can have while observing vrat

Here is a list of food items that you may consume if you plan to observe fasting.

Lord Shiva devotees will celebrate Maha Shiva Ratri all over India. This year, on February 18, the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri will be observed. Days before the festival, Maha Shivratri preparations begin in some areas of the nation, such as Jammu and Kashmir.

The marriage ceremony between Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati is commemorated on this day. Huge crowds of worshippers enter temples to offer their prayers. Here is a list of food items that you may consume if you plan to observe fasting.