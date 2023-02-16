Search icon
Mahashivratri 2023: Lip-smacking foods you can have while observing vrat

Here is a list of food items that you may consume if you plan to observe fasting.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 15, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

Lord Shiva devotees will celebrate Maha Shiva Ratri all over India. This year, on February 18, the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri will be observed. Days before the festival, Maha Shivratri preparations begin in some areas of the nation, such as Jammu and Kashmir.

The marriage ceremony between Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati is commemorated on this day. Huge crowds of worshippers enter temples to offer their prayers. Here is a list of food items that you may consume if you plan to observe fasting.

1. Fruit Chaat

You can make a fruit chaat or eat any fruit you like. Keep in mind, though, that salt should generally be avoided during a fast.

2. Milk-made dishes

You can enjoy milk-based foods like curd, barfi, and makhane kheer on this day as you ask Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for their countless blessings.You can also have fruit custard if you like.

3. Sabudana

Sabudana or sago are typically one of the foods that are consumed the most frequently during fasting or vrat. It can be used to prepare a variety of dishes, such as Sabudana Khichdi, which is made of potato, sago pearls, and peanuts and contains a small amount of Sendha Namak (Rock Salt), which is used in all vrat food preparations.

4. Potatoes

One of the best foods to eat during the Maha Shivratri fast is potatoes because they keep you full for a very long time. All you need to do is boil the potatoes, slice them, and eat them with curd and it's ready to be served. Or you can fry them at low heat and make aalo chaat.

