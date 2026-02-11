Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot with Sarang Lakhanee, who is he?

3 . Who is Revati Sule?

Revati Sule is the daughter of Supriya Sule, the Working President of the NCP, and the granddaughter of Sharad Pawar. She has pursued higher education both in India and abroad. Revati earned a bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai and later obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from the London School of Economics.