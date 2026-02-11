Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot with Sarang Lakhanee, who is he?

India tightens guidelines to remove deepfakes from X, Facebook, Instagram, other platforms: How to report deepfakes, step-by-step guide
INDIA
Monica Singh | Feb 11, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
1.Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhanee announce engagement
Revati Sule, the daughter of NCP (Sharad Pawar) working president Supriya Sule, is set to marry Sarang Lakhanee, the son of Nagpur-based businessman Arun Lakhani.
2.Family Celebration
Vijay Sule, Revati’s brother, shared a heartfelt message on social media congratulating the couple, with the caption ‘Congrats sis and bro-in-law.’ A proud moment for the Sule family.
3.Who is Revati Sule?
Revati Sule is the daughter of Supriya Sule, the Working President of the NCP, and the granddaughter of Sharad Pawar. She has pursued higher education both in India and abroad. Revati earned a bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai and later obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from the London School of Economics.
4.Who is Sarang Lakhanee?
Sarang Lakhanee, the groom-to-be, hails from a prominent business family in Nagpur. He is an alumnus of Columbia Business School and IIM Bangalore, and currently serves as the Executive Director at Vishvaraj Group, a conglomerate based in Nagpur with substantial interests in water infrastructure, real estate and construction.
5.NCP leader Sharad Pawar health update
NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar’s health is steadily improving after being admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic due to chest congestion. The hospital confirmed his vital parameters are normal, and he remains under observation.