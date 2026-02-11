FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

INDIA

Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot with Sarang Lakhanee, who is he?

Revati Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, is engaged to Sarang Lakhanee, son of Nagpur-based businessman Arun Lakhani.

Monica Singh | Feb 11, 2026, 01:39 PM IST

1.Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhanee announce engagement

Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhanee announce engagement
1

Revati Sule, the daughter of NCP (Sharad Pawar) working president Supriya Sule, is set to marry Sarang Lakhanee, the son of Nagpur-based businessman Arun Lakhani.

2.Family Celebration

Family Celebration
2

Vijay Sule, Revati’s brother, shared a heartfelt message on social media congratulating the couple, with the caption ‘Congrats sis and bro-in-law.’ A proud moment for the Sule family.

3.Who is Revati Sule?

Who is Revati Sule?
3

Revati Sule is the daughter of Supriya Sule, the Working President of the NCP, and the granddaughter of Sharad Pawar. She has pursued higher education both in India and abroad. Revati earned a bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai and later obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from the London School of Economics.

4.Who is Sarang Lakhanee?

Who is Sarang Lakhanee?
4

Sarang Lakhanee, the groom-to-be, hails from a prominent business family in Nagpur. He is an alumnus of Columbia Business School and IIM Bangalore, and currently serves as the Executive Director at Vishvaraj Group, a conglomerate based in Nagpur with substantial interests in water infrastructure, real estate and construction.

TRENDING NOW

5.NCP leader Sharad Pawar health update

NCP leader Sharad Pawar health update
5

NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar’s health is steadily improving after being admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic due to chest congestion. The hospital confirmed his vital parameters are normal, and he remains under observation.

