Maharashtra Lok Sabha Chunav 2019 Live: Saffron twins sweep state, Sena-BJP lead in 41 out of 48

Counting of votes began Thursday for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra where trends are likely to start coming in by afternoon while the final results are expected in the evening, officials said.
Leading
BJP -23
Shiv Sena - 18
AIMIM - 1
NCP - 4
INC - 1
Indpendent - 1
Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Subhash Bhamre have established comfortable leads over their rivals in Maharashtra as the BJP-Shiv Sena combine is ahead in 41 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The Congress was ahead on only one seat.
Candidates of the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena were leading by more than one lakh votes in several seats.
The BJP was leading in 23 seats, the Shiv Sena in 18, the NCP in four while the Congress, AIMIM and an independent candidate were ahead in one seat each.
Gadkari was leading by 76,770 votes in Nagpur over Congress' Nana Patole while Bhamre was ahead of Congress' Kunal Patil in Dhule by 1.14 lakh votes.
In Jalgaon and Maval, the BJP-Sena alliance candidates had leads of over 2.5 lakh votes while in Raver, the BJP nominee was ahead by 2.12 lakh votes.
In Pune, BJP's Girish Bapat was leading by 1.03 lakh votes over his Congress rival Mohan Joshi.
Nominees of the two saffron allies were also leading by over one lakh votes in Ahmednagar, Jalna, Latur, Kolhapur, Kalyan, Dindori, Akola, Mumbai-South Central, Ratnagiri- Sindhudurg, Mumbai-North Central, Shirdi and Thane.
The Congress had a slight lead in Chandrapur, where Union minister Hansraj Ahir (BJP) was trailing behind his Congress rival Suresh Dhanorkar by 12,905 votes.
In Raigad, Union minister and Sena leader Anant Geete was trailing behind his NCP rival Sunil Tatkare by 4,989 votes.
In Baramati, NCP's Supriya Sule, after trailing in initial rounds, was ahead by nearly 1.56 lakh votes over her BJP rival Kanchan Kul.
However, her nephew Parth Pawar, also NCP candidate, was trailing by 2.06 lakh votes behind Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne in Maval.
Most Congress candidates are trailing by huge margins.
State Congress chief Ashok Chavan was trailing behind his BJP rival Pratap Chiklikar by 33,725 votes in Nanded, while another Congress stalwart Sushilkumar Shinde was behind his BJP rival Jaisiddheshwar Swami by 99,612 votes in Solapur.
Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora was also staring at a defeat as he was trailing by 67,238 votes in Mumbai South.
In Mumbai, the Congress and NCP candidates were set to be routed as the BJP-Sena combine was leading in all the six seats.
1. 48 seats in the balance
Maharashtra, which has the second highest number of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the country after Uttar Pradesh's 80, went to polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 and a total of 867 candidates were in the fray.
The voter turnout this time was 60.80 per cent, up from 60.32 per cent in 2014.
2. EVMS to be checked
According to officials, maximum counting rounds of 35 each will be held in Palghar and Bhiwandi seats, followed by 33 in Bhandara-Gondiya and Thane, and 32 in Beed and Shirur.
Hatkanangale will have the lowest 17 rounds of counting while there will be 18 rounds each in Amravati and Sangli, they said.
"Counting personnel will randomly select five EVMs from each Assembly segment for VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail) checking. If a candidate demands a particular EVM be chosen, it will be done and one of the voting machines randomly chosen will be dropped," the official said.
Information and trends would be uploaded on the website ceo.maharashtra.gov.in and would also be available on toll free number 1950, he said, adding a control room was set up at the state secretariat for the media.
3. Elections trends go digital
"Several digital hoardings have been set up at the state secretariat in Mumbai. For the first time, the election trends and results will be seen on digital signboards of the traffic police department. At the district level, information will be provided after every round of counting," he said.
Union ministers Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Hansraj Ahir (Chandrapur), Subhash Bhamre (Dhule), Anant Geete (Raigad), Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan (Nanded) and former Union Home minister Sushilkumar Shinde (Solapur) were among the key contestants from the state.
Police are guarding three counting centers in Mumbai Thursday with the help of Central forces, officials said.
4. Strict arrangements in place
Counting of votes for six parliamentary constituencies in the city is being held at the NESCO Complex in Goregaon, Udayanchal School in Vikhroli and New Sewree Warehouse in Sewree East.
Strict security arrangements have been put in place in other parts of Maharashtra for the counting day, a police official said.
As many as 1,500 police officers and personnel are guarding the counting centers in Mumbai along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Riot Control Police, he said.