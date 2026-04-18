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Akshay Kumar opens up on son’s career choice: 'Aarav aaj bhi Rs 4500 ki naukri kar raha hai'

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Maharashtra in Spotlight: From TCS Nashik scandal to Amravati sexual exploitation case, 5 shocking incidents

A number of high-profile cases of sexual exploitation and harassment have emerged throughout Maharashtra.

Monica Singh | Apr 18, 2026, 11:26 AM IST

1.Amravati Sexual Exploitation Case (April 2026)

Amravati Sexual Exploitation Case (April 2026)
1

Ayan Ahmed allegedly lured victims via social media, recorded more than 350 explicit videos, and used them for blackmail. Authorities demolished illegal sections of his residence on April 15, 2026.

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2.TCS Nashik Harassment Case (April 2026)

TCS Nashik Harassment Case (April 2026)
2

TCS Nashik employee Nida Khan is accused of sexual harassment and forcing the religious conversion of colleagues. She recently applied for anticipatory bail as the investigation continues.

3.Nashik Godman 'Ashok Kharat' Case (March–April 2026)

Nashik Godman 'Ashok Kharat' Case (March–April 2026)
3

Ashok Kharat, former Merchant Navy officer, is under investigation for rape, black magic and extortion. At least eight FIRs allege he exploited women under spiritual pretexts.

4.Pune MMS Scandal (May 2024)

Pune MMS Scandal (May 2024)
4

A female student at COEP Tech University allegedly recorded hundreds of private videos of fellow students and shared them online, sparking widespread concern over privacy violations.

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5.Badlapur School Abuse Case (August 2024)

Badlapur School Abuse Case (August 2024)
5

Two minor girls were sexually assaulted at a school in Badlapur. The accused was killed in a police encounter in September 2024, with the case still under judicial review by the Bombay High Court.

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Lenskart hijab vs bindi row: Is hijab allowed in corporate world? Can companies legally restrict niqab, chuda, kalawa or tilak in 2026?
Lenskart hijab vs bindi row: Is hijab allowed in corporate world?
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