Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar passes away in plane crash; aftermath visuals captured on camera

INDIA
Vanshika Tyagi | Jan 28, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
1.Ajit Pawar's plane crashed in Baramati, aircraft engulfs in fire
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's plane crashed while it was attempting to land at the runway threshold in Baramati. The plane caught fire, killing all oboard, Ajit Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendent) and 2 crew members.
2.Ajit Pawar's body rushed to hospital
Following the plane crash, Ajit Pawar. 66, and other people onboard's bodies were rushed to the hospital. Several of his followers, party workers were gathered at the hospital, at the time when Ajit Pawar's body was brought to the hospital.
3.Aftermath of plane crash
The aircraft, Bombardier Learjet 45 business jet, was reduced to ashes. The plane was completely shattered and debris scattered all around as the visuals emerged.
4.Emergency, police officials on site
The visuals from the spot showed that after the plane crash, the emergency and other officials were rushed on the site. Several locals too were seen at the crash site, where smoke was emerging from the crashed plane. Several eyewitnesses also descibed the plane crash.
5.Aircraft Learjet 45's parts scattered
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was travelling in Learjet 45 business jet, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and registered as VT-SSK. However, the plane suffered a crash-landing killing all onboard. The visuals show its parts scattered around, including one of its tire.