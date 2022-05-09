Maharana Pratap birth anniversary: 5 lesser known facts about the great warrior

Maharana Pratap was born in a Hindu Rajput family on May 9, 1540.

The birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap is being observed across India on Monday, May 9.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti stands as a symbol of heroism, the spirit of freedom, pride and valour exhibited by the Mewar King in his life.

Maharana Pratap was born in a Hindu Rajput family on May 9, 1540. He was known for his participation in the Battle of Haldighati and Battle of Dewair.

Reportedly, he died after sustaining injuries in an accident at Chavand on January 19, 1597, at the age of 56.

Here are some interesting facts about Maharana Pratap: