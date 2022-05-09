Maharana Pratap birth anniversary: 5 lesser known facts about the great warrior

Maharana Pratap was born in a Hindu Rajput family on May 9, 1540.
The birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap is being observed across India on Monday, May 9.
Maharana Pratap Jayanti stands as a symbol of heroism, the spirit of freedom, pride and valour exhibited by the Mewar King in his life.
Maharana Pratap was born in a Hindu Rajput family on May 9, 1540. He was known for his participation in the Battle of Haldighati and Battle of Dewair.
Reportedly, he died after sustaining injuries in an accident at Chavand on January 19, 1597, at the age of 56.
Here are some interesting facts about Maharana Pratap:
1. Life
He was married to Ajabde Punwar of Bijolia. He had married 10 other women and was survived by 17 children including Amar Singh I.
(Pic: Twitter/@Sunil_Deodhar)
2. Mewari Rana
Mahara Pratap was the 13th Rajput king of Mewar, Rajasthan. He was titled as "Mewari Rana" and was notable for his military resistance against the expansionism of the Mughal Empire.
3. Javelin and armour
According to historians, Maharana had a javelin that weighed 81 kg and a 72 kg of armour on his chest when he fought in the Haldighati battle on 18 June 1576.
4. A prominent figure
Maharana Pratap is a prominent figure in both folk and contemporary Rajasthani culture and is viewed as a celebrated warrior in that state, as well as in India.
In 2007, a statue of Maharana Pratap was unveiled in the Parliament of India.
5. Maharana Pratap's court
Maharana Pratap's court at Chanvand had given shelter to many poets, artists, writers and artisans.