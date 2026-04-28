LPG Users Alert: From booking, price hike to refilling rules, major changes that will impact consumers from May 1

1 . Govt urges online LPG orders over center visits

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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured the nation that sufficient measures are in place to guarantee a continuous supply of petroleum products and LPG throughout the country. In light of the current events surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry is urging LPG consumers to utilise digital booking services and refrain from visiting distribution centers. Furthermore, the government has consistently promoted the adoption of alternative energy sources like piped natural gas (PNG) and electric or induction cooktops among its citizens.

LPG customers must pay attention to rules pertaining to booking, refill, delivery pricing and other key areas from May 1.