LPG Users Alert: From booking, price hike to refilling rules, major changes that will impact consumers from May 1

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INDIA
Apurwa Amit | Apr 28, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
1.Govt urges online LPG orders over center visits
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured the nation that sufficient measures are in place to guarantee a continuous supply of petroleum products and LPG throughout the country. In light of the current events surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry is urging LPG consumers to utilise digital booking services and refrain from visiting distribution centers. Furthermore, the government has consistently promoted the adoption of alternative energy sources like piped natural gas (PNG) and electric or induction cooktops among its citizens.
LPG customers must pay attention to rules pertaining to booking, refill, delivery pricing and other key areas from May 1.
2.Govt raises urban refill gap to 25 days
To effectively manage the balance between demand and supply, the government has extended the minimum waiting period for booking a domestic LPG cylinder refill from 21 days to 25 days for urban residents. This adjustment is intended to curb hoarding amidst the uncertainties arising from the ongoing conflict.
Reports indicate that widespread rumors have fueled panic buying in the market. For rural areas, the refill window remains at 45 days. It is estimated that an average household consumes approximately 7 to 8 domestic LPG cylinders, each weighing 14.2 kg, annually. This translates to a need for a refill roughly every six weeks.
3.LPG prices to hike from May 1?
According to reports, another price revision is widely expected at the start of May as global crude markets remain volatile amid the ongoing West Asia war. Fresh revisions are likely from May 1, along with possible changes in booking and delivery systems. Reports suggest that the new LPG cylinder rules are being discussed after the government executed stricter norms on usage and distribution.
4.Aadhaar eKYC
The government has made Aadhaar-based eKYC compulsory for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), but only for those who have not yet completed the process. Other LPG consumers do not need to undergo eKYC again if it has already been done. For PMUY beneficiaries, the authentication is required just once in a financial year. This verification is necessary to continue receiving targeted subsidy benefits after seven refills, beginning with the eighth refill.
5.LPG delivery rules
The delivery system has also been tightened. An OTP-based authentication process is now in place and is likely to continue. Under this, customers must share a one-time password with the delivery agent to receive the cylinder to ensure that subsidised cylinders reach the correct users and are not diverted.