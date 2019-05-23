Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP makes significant gains in Telangana as KCR's grip loosens

BJP all set to increase tally from 1 to 5
The BJP appears to be making smart gains in Telangana leading in four Lok Sabha seats while ruling TRS was ahead in eight, much below its own expectations, as per official trends for all 17 segments in the state. The Congress also appears to be on way to improving its performance, as the party's candidates have established leads in four seats, according to the information available at 1 PM Thursday.
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi was ahead in Hyderabad seat, where he is seeking reelection for the fourth successive time, according to Election Commission sources. Owaisi was leading by 1.47 lakh votes over his BJP rival Bhagavanth Rao.
The TRS headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the AIMIM had an electoral understanding in the April 11 elections, votes polled in which are being counted Thursday. The two parties had repeatedly claimed they would sweep the polls in a repeat of the December, 2018 assembly election outcome.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TRS had bagged 11 seats and the Congress two. The BJP, TDP, YSRCP and AIMIM had shared one each then. The BJP had suffered a humiliating defeat in the assembly elections, winning just one seat and forfeiting deposits in more than 100 constituencies. The TRS had returned to power with a rich haul of 88 seats in the 119-member assembly.The Congress had turned in a poor performance with its candidates winning only in 19 assembly segments.
But the Rahul Gandhi-led outfit suffered huge setbacks in the state with 11 MLAs announcing switching loyalty to the TRS since the beginning of March.
TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Ministers daughter K Kavitha was trailing in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat by 32,621 votes to BJP's D Arvind.
BJP candidates were leading in Adilabad, Karimnagar and Secunderabad also.
Congress nominees were ahead in Bhongir, Nalgonda, Chevella. Telangana Congress working president A Revanth Reddy was leading in Malkajgiri by 1,070 over TRSs M Rajasekhar Reddy as per the latest trends available.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy has established a lead of 18,370 votes in Nalgonda.
Chevella sitting MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who joined the Congress on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections jumping the TRS ship, was leading by 12,700 votes over his nearest ruling party rival Ranjith Reddy. BJP candidate B Sanjay was leading by 74,198 votes against his nearest rival and sitting TRS MP B Vinod Kumar in Karimnagar after the second round.
Soyam Bapurao of BJP was leading by 51,721 votes over his TRS rival Godam Nagesh in Adilabad, official sources said. Reacting to the poll trends, BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao said the party represents "the politics of change in the southern states."
BJP has put in efforts to emerge as the alternative in Telangana for many years and it is now clear that the state is extending its support to the leadership of Modi, Rao said. In Medak, TRS nominee Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was leading by 3.02 lakh votes over his Congress rival Anil Kumar Gali.
Former union Minister Renuka Chowdary was trailing by 1.07 lakh votes in Khammam segment to TRS nominee N Nageswara Rao.
With agency inputs
2. BJP records great performance nationally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, national security and Hindu pride struck a chord among voters across large swathes of India.
With the elections establishing the 68-year-old Modi as the most popular leader in decades, the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance. It was leading in 296 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck at 51 seats, according to the trends.
Modi himself was leading in Varanasi with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes while party president Amit Shah was ahead in Gandhinagar in their home state of Gujarat by over 4 lakh votes.
"This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji's visionary leadership, Amit Shahji's dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.
Markets cheered the trends, as the benchmark BSE Sensex touched 40,000 for the first time and NSE Nifty breached the 12,000 level. The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 69.51 against the US dollar trade.
If the trends stay until final results, the BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance will likely end up with 344 seats, up from 336 in 2014. The BJP, which is now tantalisingly close to the 300 mark in Lok Sabha, had alone won 282 seats in the last election.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- Many Congratulations for securing such a big victory for the BJP. I am thankful to the people," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted.
The results are a ringing endorsement of Modi's popularity, his government's achievements in the last five years and his campaign, which centred around national security, nationalism and Hindutva. He also relentlessly attacked the Congress Party for what he called its dynastic legacy, and blamed it for the country's woes. The opposition had criticised the BJP campaign as divisive and polarising.
Still, the trend shows that the Modi wave and the party's brilliant election management swept across geographies, caste lines, age, gender and economic status.
In the politically critical state of Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party combine had posed a stiff challenge, the BJP was leading in 58 of the 80 seats at stake. The SP was ahead in eight and BSP in 11. Although the BJP had won 71 seats in the last elections, the performance is much better than what many exit polls had forecast.
The Congress Party was ahead only in one seat in Uttar Pradesh. Even, Congress President Rahul Gandhi was trailing BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi by nearly 9,000 votes but was clearly ahead in Wayanad in Kerala with a lead of more than 1 lakh votes.
"Congress party is feeling dejected and the trends are not in line with the expectations of the party. I would not jump to the results till complete counting has taken place," Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill told reporters.
"If they (trends) hold, then Congress needs to introspect as to why its campaign failed to resonate with the people of the country," he said. The Modi wave not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as was expected, but also rippled through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Only Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh appeared untouched. Even in Telangana, where it was expected to fare poorly, the BJP was ahead in four seats, the same as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti.
However, Andhra Pradesh threw up a shock in the Assembly polls, which were held simultaneously, voting out of power the Telugu Desam Party of Chandrababu Naidu, and electing Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress. The Lok Sabha trends were staggering for BJP in the Hindi-speaking states, including those where Congress had won in the recent Assembly elections: in Madhya Pradesh, BJP was ahead in 28 out of 29 seats with a vote percentage of nearly 60; in Rajasthan it was leading in all but one of 25 seats; similarly in Chattisgarh, BJP was ahead in nine compared to Congress' 2 seats.
Haryana also is expected to send nine BJP MPs out of 10. "The people on the ground are not buying the narrative of the opposition that people are under threat. People are doing well that they are looking forward to the next government of Narendra Modi. We have to realise that Modi's government inherited very weak economy and he done very phenomenal job (in the last five year)," BJP's Amit Malviya said.
In Odisha, the BJP made huge gains, forging ahead in six of the 21 seats while the Biju Janata Dal was ahead in 15. In 2014, the BJD had won 20 seats and BJP took one. Odisha also held simultaneous Assembly polls, in which the BJD is set to return to power, indicating that the voters chose smartly, opting for the status quo in both state and centre. BJP and its ally Janata Dal (United) were ahead in 16 seats each in Bihar out of 40 at stake.
The Trinamool Congress Party was leading in 22 of 42 seats of West Bengal while BJP was ahead in 19, up from two it held in 2014. The Left was wiped out in the state, once its citadel.
The DMK was ahead in 20 seats in Tamil Nadu while the AIADMK was leading in only two. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF was ahead in 18 out of 20 seats.
As the trends came in, pointing to another tenure of Modi as prime minister, celebrations broke out in the BJP's party offices across the country with people dancing to the sounds of drums and distributing sweets.
3. KCR congratulates Modi, Jagan for poll victories
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spectacular victory of BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.
He wished that the country march ahead under the leadership of Modi, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.Rao hailed the victory of YSR Congress in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.
He telephoned Reddy to wish him, the release said.Hoping that Andhra Pradesh achieves progress under the leadership of Reddy, Rao wished ties between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would improve, it added.
The BJP, on its own, was leading in over 290 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha. YSR Congress was leading in about 150 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.