Lok Sabha elections results 2019: 8 seats which are likely to see close fight between TMC-BJP

All eyes on West Bengal
Counting for 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal will take place on Thursday. All eyes will be on West Bengal as the exit polls have predicted massive surge for BJP and TMC's slump. However, TMC has firmly denied any such possibility and the party has said that they are well in course to win all the seats in the state.
Security arrangement in place:
There a total of 58 counting centres across Bengal. Kolkata North Constituency’s counting centre is Netaji Indoor Stadium. A special chamber has been created for the VVPATs counting. 282 companies of CAPF have been deployed across the state to safeguard the strong rooms and counting centres. Only CAPF have been deployed inside and at the strong rooms and counting centres. State police will remain outside the centres.
EC official says:
Strong rooms are completely secure. None are allowed to visit those places. It is under CCTV surveillance and only CAPF have been deployed.
There are separate chambers to count the VVPAT votes. The EVM counting will end by 2pm and then the VVPAT counting will begin. The VVPAT votes counting will take approximately 8-10 hours. The results may not be out by May 23rd, exact results will come out in the wee hours of May 24th morning. Incase of any disparity between VVPATs and EVMs, the manually counted VVPAT slips will be counted.
Below we list 10 seats where close contest is expected between TMC and BJP.
1. Barrackpore
In this fledgling industrial belt, BJP has fielded Bahubali candidate Arjun Singh, who till recently was with TMC. Arjun Singh left the party after being denied ticket and the Bhatpara MLA promptly joined BJP and has vowed to defeat current TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi. Former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi who has had an on-off relationship with his party owes partial credit of his victories in 2009 and 2014 to his then election agent Arjun Singh. With robust man management skills, Singh ensured support for TMC in what used to be a complete Left bastion. The Left cadre shifted to TMC and ensured that the party ruled the roost in Barrackpore which is located in North 24 Pargana District, just outside Kolkata.
2. Kolkata Uttar
For any candidate from Kolkata Uttar (Calcutta North), just the expectation of living up to the illustrious names who have represented the constituency in the past must be enormous. While Kolkata Uttar came into existence in 2008 after delimitation, in its earlier avatars of Calcutta North- East and Calcutta North-West, the list of luminaries who became MPs includes the likes of scientist Meghnad Saha, Ashoke Sen, Hirendranath Mukherjee. In 2019 though, it is seeing a pitched battle between two-time MP from Kolkata Uttar Sudip Bandyopadhyay and BJP's Rahul Sinha.
Sudip Bandyopadhyay earlier won twice from Kolkata North-West. Former MoS Health in the central government, Bandyopadhyay had to serve jail time for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund case. While Tapas Paul was dropped by TMC for similar allegation, the party has retained Sudip probably due to the fact that he maintains significant clout in this area. In 2004, contesting as Congress candidate, he got enough votes to ensure TMC's Subrata Mukherjee loses from Kolkata North-West. However, the fact that he was in jail is being used to hilt by former Bengal BJP state chief Rahul Sinha who lost in 2014 by about 96 thousand votes.
Even though BJP lost, it managed to significantly increase its vote share in 2014. Rahul Sinha is hoping that in this election, he will finally break the jinx and register a win. Politically, Rahul Sinha's fortunes deepened after the crushing assembly poll defeat in 2016. The likes of Dilip Ghosh and Babul Supriyo are now more influential in Bengal politics than him. So for Rahul, this election is important due to manifold reasons.
CPM has fielded Kaninika Bose Ghosh who is known to be an outspoken leader but has limited reach. Congress has fielded Syed Shahid Imam. Left and Congress might not win but may make TMC's work difficult by cutting into minority vote share and that of poor people. There is nearly 25% minority vote in Kolkata Uttar and TMC will be hoping to get lion's share of it to get a massive advantage compared to BJP. The assembly segments under Kolkata Uttar are Chowranghee, Entally, Beleghata, Jorasanko,
3. Jhargram
Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency is probably the sternest test for TMC in the sixth round of polling which took place on 12th May.
Long known as CPI(M) stronghold, Jhargram which is part of erstwhile Maoist hotbed Jangalmahal finally voted for TMC in 2014. However, sitting MP Uma Soren failed to live up to the expectation of public and hence Mamata Banerjee has fielded Beerbaha Soren from this ST-reserved constituency. TMC's anticipation of a tough fight stems from the fact that BJP registered a stunning surge in Jhargram in the Panchayat elections netting 37% of the votes. TMC got 44% votes but trailed in the Jhargram district. Jhargram Lok Sabha consists of four assembly segments in Jhargram, two in West Midnapore and one in Purulia district.
BJP has fielded a strong candidate in IIT-engineer Kunar Hembram. CPI(M)'s Debalina Hembram who became a YouTube star after her speech in Brigade went viral is also contesting. Also in the fray are Congress candidate Joggeshwar Hembram and Santhali cinema superstar, Birbala Hansda, contesting for Jharkhand Party (Naren).
4. Asansol
Battle for Asansol Lok Sabha constituency is one of the most keenly followed contest among the 42 seats in West Bengal. To match BJP's star candidate Babul Supriyo, TMC has fielded actress Moon Moon Sen who is incumbent TMC MP from Bankura.
In the last election, Babul defeated TMC's Dola Sen by a margin of 70 thousand votes. It was mainly due to TMC's internal fight that many workers supported BJP which aided the Modi wave and helped Babul create history from Asansol. This time though TMC has rejigged their strategy and have fielded Moon Moon Sen from this constituency. Historically, TMC has never won from Asansol. Even its parent party Congress last won in 1984, during the wave election.
Asansol has long been a Left bastion with CPI(M) winning the seat 10 times. Thus Moon Moon Sen is fully aware of the challenges and she is trying to use her celebrity power to the hilt. She is carrying a picture of her mother iconic filmstar Suchitra Sen during the campaign. "I am Suchitra Sen's daughter. When I come to Asansol, I feel her beside me," Sen was quoted by PTI as saying. This hasn't gone down well with Babul Supriyo who told PTI, "She is calling workers from Bihar police ka khabri and calling me a servant. She is invoking her dead mother for votes... It's deplorable. Why would people vote for Suchitra Sen's soul's peace? When did Suchitra Sen becomes TMC's. She has got a lot of love and adulation from the people when she was alive and rather than be happy, her soul would be very sad when she sees her daughter in a mafia party flanked by coal mafias".
It is no surprise that Babul has latched onto Sen's alleged remarks about Biharis as with close to 50% non-Bengali electorate.
5. Darjeeling
For the last few decades, Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat has seen a familiar pattern. Whoever gets the support of the dominant hill party, wins the seat. Be it Congres and Left at the time of GNLF or BJP in the latest two instances propped up by GJM, the voters of Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Kurseong assembly segment decided the fate of this seat.
2019 though is different. Be it Amar Singh Rai of TMC or Raju Bista of BJP, no candidate will get undivided votes from the hills. The Hill politics has taken a curious turn after Bimal Gurung escaped to evade arrest. Binay Tamang who is currently head of GJM is pro- TMC. He has tied up with TMC and Amar Singh Rai, who is MLA from GJM from Darjeeling Assembly seat is contesting on a TMC ticket.
But Bimal Gurung even in hiding is not willing to give up without a fight. He has lent his support to BJP's Raju Bista. GNLF burying their hatchet with Bimal Gurung is also supporting Bista. Also in the fray is Harka Bahadur Chhetri, Jaan Andolan Party President. BJP decided to drop sitting MP SS Ahluwalia as he had become extremely unpopular. However, Mamata Banerjee has taken a jibe at BJP for para shooting a candidate from Manipur in Bengal.
Congress candidate Shankar Malakar and CPI(M)'s Saman Pathak are unlikely to get much traction in the hills but they will be getting decent amount of votes in the assembly segments of Matigara- Naalbari, Siliguri, Phansidewa, Chopra. In final analysis, it is a BJP versus TMC fight.
6. Alipurduars
To come anywhere close to Amit Shah's target of winning 23 seats in West Bengal, BJP has to do very well in Northern part of the state. Alipurduars, located in North Bengal is one such seat where TMC and BJP are locked in a close fight. Unlike some other seats where BJP was off-mark in choosing candidates, it has got it correct in ST-reserved seat of Alipurduars.
In John Barla, they have a son of soil who was erstwhile leader of Adivasi Vikas Parishad. John has deep roots with the tea plantation workers, who are a key voting base in Alipurduars. Mamata Banerjee has accused BJP of fielding a rioter as there as some pending cases against John Barla.
In the campaign trail, both BJP and TMC have accused each other of doing precious little for tea workers. While Modi has accused Mamata of being a speedbreaker didi, Bengal CM has said that PM gave fake promises in 2014. Fact is that currently around five out of 65 tea gardens in Alipurduars are closed. Around 20 are struggling. Even those which are operational, workers are given a pittance wage of around Rs 165 daily. All this has lead to huge collective grievance in the area.
The challenge for John Barla is to ensure that the sentiment of voters are reflected in the EVM. John is expected to get a headstart where the adivasi voters are majorly located. With Bimal Gurung's backing, BJP may also get the majority of Gorkha votes.
However, incumbent Dasrath Tirkey would hope that Mamata Banerjee's development push in North Bengal is good enough for him to cross the line. Tirkey was a three-time MLA from RSP who joined TMC before last loksabha polls and won. From etching out the district of Alipurduars to providing funds for better connectivity, the area has been under the radar of TMC government. Tirkey will help that carries him through despite BJP's onslaught.
In 2014, Alipurduars saw proper three way fight with TMC, RSP and BJP getting almost same percentage of votes.
Left's fortunes have considerably tapered off in the last five years, and it is expected to be straight contest between TMC and BJP. Who benefits from attrition of Left voters, may determine the fate of Alipurduars.
7. Medinipur
Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the star constituencies which went to polls on 12th May. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh is squaring against veteran TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manas Bhuniya. Long been a Left bastion, Bengali filmstar Sandhya Roy broke the 34-year-long streak in 2014 when she defeated CPI's Prabodh Panda by 1.86 lakh votes.
This time though, TMC has dropped veteran actress and given ticket to Manas Bhuniya who fought unsuccessfully for Congress in 2014 from Ghatal. Dilip Ghosh who is an MLA from Kharagpur Sadar is now trying to take the big leap to Delhi politics. Ghosh to his credit with his rustic speak and strong focus on building the base has enthused the BJP cadres in West Bengal. The BJP top brass has canvassed for Ghosh and PM Modi has been locked in a bitter war of words with Mamata Banerjee.
8. Purulia
In the villages of Purulia that are awash with summer hues, the orange palash flowers blend with political parties' symbols, even as the BJP's 'lotus' and TMC's 'grass and two flowers' vie for attention -- and political space.
With elections in the constituency scheduled for Sunday, the saffron party's lotus appears on the walls of many mud house, side-by-side with the Trinamool Congress' symbol, signifying the BJP's emergence as a force to reckoned with.In some places, the tiger symbol of the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) makes its presence felt as it roars from the red flags that can be seen from a distance.
Following its impressive show in the 2018 panchayat elections in Purulia, the BJP is upbeat about wresting the Lok Sabha seat from the TMC. Left Front constituent AIFB, which held the seat from 1977 to 2011, before losing it to the TMC, is also positive about regaining its lost glory. But TMC candidate Mriganka Mahato is sure he will win from Purulia for the second consecutive term. He is up against BJP's Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, AIFB's four-time MP Bir Singh Mahato and Congress' Nepal Mahato.
"The huge amount of development work done under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, including roads, electricity connections and many welfare schemes, is there for everybody to see," Mriganka Mahato told PTI.He is a doctor who was brought to electoral politics by the TMC chief in 2014.Large parts of Purulia became Maoist strongholds for a few years towards the latter part of 34-year Left Front rule in the state. Subsequently, the Jangalmahal area, which comprises forested areas spread over the districts of Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram, was freed from red terror by joint forces.
With the TMC government ushering in 'parivartan' (change) in 2011, smooth metalled roads have replaced the red soil-topped roads that used to turn into slush and pond-sized craters during the monsoons.
There have been several development and welfare schemes and electricity has reached small villages in the area.