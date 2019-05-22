Lok Sabha elections results 2019: 8 seats which are likely to see close fight between TMC-BJP

Counting for 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal will take place on Thursday. All eyes will be on West Bengal as the exit polls have predicted massive surge for BJP and TMC's slump. However, TMC has firmly denied any such possibility and the party has said that they are well in course to win all the seats in the state.

Security arrangement in place:

There a total of 58 counting centres across Bengal. Kolkata North Constituency’s counting centre is Netaji Indoor Stadium. A special chamber has been created for the VVPATs counting. 282 companies of CAPF have been deployed across the state to safeguard the strong rooms and counting centres. Only CAPF have been deployed inside and at the strong rooms and counting centres. State police will remain outside the centres.

EC official says:

Strong rooms are completely secure. None are allowed to visit those places. It is under CCTV surveillance and only CAPF have been deployed.

There are separate chambers to count the VVPAT votes. The EVM counting will end by 2pm and then the VVPAT counting will begin. The VVPAT votes counting will take approximately 8-10 hours. The results may not be out by May 23rd, exact results will come out in the wee hours of May 24th morning. Incase of any disparity between VVPATs and EVMs, the manually counted VVPAT slips will be counted.

Below we list 10 seats where close contest is expected between TMC and BJP.