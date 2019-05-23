Lok Sabha election results 2019 live: 'Áayega to Modi' becomes reality, BJP inches towards 300 mark

BJP well in course to get majority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, national security and Hindu pride struck a chord among voters across large swathes of India. With the elections establishing the 68-year-old Modi as the most popular leader in decades, the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance.

6 big takeaways:

1. BJP manages to keep its West and North India's bastion intact

2. Even with Mahagathbandhan in play, BJP managed to do well in UP

3. BJP managed to breach Mamata's fortress in Bengal

4. Kerala and Punjab to an extent only silver lining for Congress

5. South India largely immune from Modi wave though BJP has done very well in Karnataka and has increased tally from 1 to 5 in Telangana

6. Many states ruled by opposition have voted for Modi, in clear indication that voters are matured enough to make split choice.

The counting of votes in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies began on Thursday amidst tight security, capping a two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of tampering EVMs and violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The counting process also started at 8 am for four state assemblies -- Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, and by-elections in 22 seats in Tamil Nadu, which went to polls along with the general elections. The outcome of the by-polls could change the fate of the AIADMK-led government in the state.

Representatives of political parties were present at the counting centres across India where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were kept in strong rooms.

Most exit polls have predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition, however, has rejected the exit polls, calling them wrong and erroneous.