Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP's vote share crosses half-way mark in several states, close to 50% in UP

In its landslide victory, the BJP has seen its vote share soar past 50 per cent in at least 13 states and Union territories, a feat which the rival Congress could manage only in Puducherry.

  • May 24, 2019, 01:37 PM IST

Besides, the main opposition party's voting percentage has remained in single digits in politically important states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, as per the latest data from the Election Commission.

Besides, the main opposition party's voting percentage has remained in single digits in politically important states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, as per the latest data from the Election Commission.

As per the preliminary estimates, the BJP has significantly improved its national vote share from 31.34 per cent in 2014 to a new record high, while there appeared to be only a marginal change in case of the Congress from its 19.5 per cent score of the last elections.

The BJP has got close to 50 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and even higher in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Delhi, Chandigarh and Arunachal Pradesh.

In West Bengal also, the BJP has secured close to 40 per cent votes and in Jammu & Kashmir it has scored approximately 46 per cent.

Here is a look at BJP's vote share in each state:

1. Vote-share in UP: BJP close to 50%

BJP: 49.56%

BSP: 19.26%

Congress: 6.31%

SP: 17.96% 

2. Vote-share in Maharashtra: BJP-Shiv Sena crosses 50% mark

BJP: 27.59%

Congress: 16.27% 

NCP: 15.52% 

Shiv Sena: 23.29% 

AIMIM: 0.72% 

3. States where BJP crossed 50% mark

Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan-Chhattisgarh

The BJP lost three states to the Congress in the Assembly elections held late last year. The Amit Shah-led party, however, bounced back with winning 3 of 65 seats. 

Madhya Pradesh - BJP: 58.00%, Congress: 34.50% 

Rajasthan: BJP: 58.47%, Congress: 34.24%

Chhattisgarh - BJP: 50.70%, Congress: 40.91%, BSP: 2.30%

Other states where BJP crossed 50%:

Arunachal Pradesh - 58.16%

Chandigarh - 50.64%

Goa- 51.18%

Gujarat - 62.21%

Haryana- 58.02%

Himachal Pradesh - 69.11%

Jharkhand - 50.96%

Karnataka- 51.38%

Delhi- 56.56%

Uttarakhand- 61.01%

4. BJP makes inroads in Bengal, Odisha, Telangana

West Bengal - BJP: 40.25%, TMC: 43.28%, Congress: 5.61%, CPI(M): 6.28%

Odisha - BJP: 38.37%, BJD: 42.76%, Congress: 13.81%

Telangana - BJP: 19.45%, Congress: 29.48%, TRS: 41.29%

5. Other states

Assam- 36.05%

Tripura- 49.03%

Bihar - BJP: 23.58%, D(U): 21.81%, RJD: 15.36%

Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 40.92%

Daman & Diu - 42.98%

Jammu anad Kashmir- 46.39%

Manipur- 34.22%

Odisha- 38.37%

Telangana- 19.45%

Kerala- 12.93%

Meghalaya- 7.93%

Mizoram-5.75%

Andhra Pradesh - 0.96%

Punjab- 9.63%

Sikkim- 4.71%

Tamil Nadu- 3.66%

 

6. Steady rise for BJP, Congress's continues to lose vote-share

As per the preliminary estimates, the BJP has significantly improved its national vote share from 31.34 per cent in 2014 to a new record high, while there appeared to be only a marginal change in case of the Congress from its 19.5 per cent score of the last elections.

 

The BJP had got 7.74 per cent vote share in 1984 when it got two Lok Sabha seats, after which it consistently saw an increase till 1998 (25.59 per cent) and then slipped for three consecutive national elections till 2009 (18.8 per cent), before surging again in 2014.

 

The Congress, which secured 45 per cent votes in the first parliamentary elections in 1952, saw its voting percentage remain in 40s till the 1971 elections. After a slump to 34.5 per cent in 1977, Congress again returned to 42.7 per cent in 1980 and then to a record high of 48.1 per cent in 1984/85.

 

While the elections held immediately after Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984 saw the Congress record a vote share of 49.1 per cent, it got 32.14 per cent votes in delayed polls that were held in Punjab and Assam in 1985 -- resulting in an overall figure of 48.1 per cent.

 

The Congress vote share, however, began to dip after that with its voting percentage dropping to 39.5 per cent in 1989 and further to 20s between 1996 and 2009, and even below that mark in 2014.

7. BJP vote share whete it fought in alliance

Among the states where it fought election in alliance, the BJP got close to 10 per cent in Punjab, 27 per cent in Maharashtra, 35 per cent in Assam, 24 per cent in Bihar and 3.34 per cent in Tamil Nadu. 

 

In Telangana, the BJP has got nearly 20 per cent votes, while it could get only 0.9 per cent in Andhra Pradesh. In Kerala, the BJP has got nearly 13 per cent and over 38 per cent in Odisha. 

