Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP and friends sweep Bihar & Jharkhand in 'Modi tsunami'

Lok Sabha polls: BJP and allies win big in both states as opposition manage just 3 seats out of 54.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Both Bihar and Jharkhand got swept away by the "Modi tsunami" as the BJP and its allies won a huge victory in the Lok Sabha polls in both states.
In Bihar, BJP made a clean sweep in the seats contested while allies JD(U) and LJP also performed brilliantly. The BJP-AJSU Party alliance swept the polls in Jharkhand, winning 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats. In the 54 seats at stake in the two states, NDA won 51 while the opposition managed just 3 seats.
1. Bihar: NDA wins 39 out of 40 seats
In Bihar, the BJP-JDU-LJP alliance achieved a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections with BJP winning 17 out of 17 seats it contested. Janata Dal-United (JDU) got 16 seats while Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) won 6 seats.
2. RJD draws a blank
In a first, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could not manage to win even a single seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections which concluded on May 19. The RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, fought the election in alliance with the Congress and others. The party, which contested on 20 seats, didn't manage to win even a single seat this election and nose-dived from 27 in 2014 to nil in 2019.
Congress, which is the part of the RJD-led mahagathbandan, only managed to win one seat in Bihar. The grand old party had fielded contestant on nine seats. Besides, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), which contested on five and three seats respectively, also failed to open its account.
3. Bihar Vote Share
In Bihar, BJP won the biggest share of votes with 23.58% while JDU got 21.81% and LJP won 7.86%. RJD got 15.36% and Congress earned 7.7% votes. (Image: ECI)
4. BJP-AJSU Party win 12 seats in Jharkhand
The BJP-AJSU Party alliance won 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand while the Congress and the JMM bagged one each. Riding a Modi wave for the second successive general elections, the BJP won 11 seats and its ally emerged the winner in one. BJP and the AJSU Party fought the elections in alliance for the first time. The BJP had won 12 seats on its own in 2014.
5. Shibu Soren loses as Congress-JMM manage one seat each
The JMM, which contested four seats, won only Rajmahal (ST) seat, while its Mahagathbandhan ally the Congress, which was in the fray in seven, wrested Singhbhum (ST) constituency from the BJP.
Two former chief ministers, Shibu Soren and Babulal Marandi bit the dust. JMM president Soren, who had won Dumka seat eight times, lost to BJP's Sunil Soren. Former BJP leader Marandi was defeated by BJP's Annapurna Devi in Koderma.
6. Jharkhand vote share
The BJP-AJSU Party alliance won more than 51% (BJP 50.96% + AJSUP 4.33) of the votes. JMM got 11.51%, Congress got 15.63% and JVM got 5.02% votes. (Image: ECI)