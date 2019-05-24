Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP and friends sweep Bihar & Jharkhand in 'Modi tsunami'

Lok Sabha polls: BJP and allies win big in both states as opposition manage just 3 seats out of 54.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Both Bihar and Jharkhand got swept away by the "Modi tsunami" as the BJP and its allies won a huge victory in the Lok Sabha polls in both states.

In Bihar, BJP made a clean sweep in the seats contested while allies JD(U) and LJP also performed brilliantly. The BJP-AJSU Party alliance swept the polls in Jharkhand, winning 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats. In the 54 seats at stake in the two states, NDA won 51 while the opposition managed just 3 seats.