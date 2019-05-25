'She is always on our mind as well': Manforce weighs in on hilarious Sunny Leone - Sunny Deol gaffe

The reason is probably the funniest thing about this election.

On a day when the nation waited with bated breath to find out who’d win the world’s largest democratic election, former adult star Sunny Leone started trending on Twitter.

It happened when Arnab Goswami, accidentally said Sunny Leone, instead of Sunny Deol. The video of the incident suddenly went viral and everyone took a break from counting votes to laugh at this gaffe.

Even Sunny Leone got in on the act and asked

Leading by How many votes ???? ;) — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

Manforce gets in on the act