'She is always on our mind as well': Manforce weighs in on hilarious Sunny Leone - Sunny Deol gaffe

The reason is probably the funniest thing about this election.
On a day when the nation waited with bated breath to find out who’d win the world’s largest democratic election, former adult star Sunny Leone started trending on Twitter.
The reason is probably the funniest thing about this election.
It happened when Arnab Goswami, accidentally said Sunny Leone, instead of Sunny Deol. The video of the incident suddenly went viral and everyone took a break from counting votes to laugh at this gaffe.
Even Sunny Leone got in on the act and asked
Leading by How many votes ???? ;)— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019
Manforce gets in on the act
Sunny on our mind. #SunnyLeone #TheNationKnows #ManforceCondoms #sunny pic.twitter.com/8L2Qt3y913— Manforce Condoms (@ManforceIndia) May 23, 2019
1. Twitter reacts
Rofl.......Arnab so exited, calls Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone pic.twitter.com/4nmtCHW67V— AP (@ap_pune) May 23, 2019
Arnab is so excited today he goofed up Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/SBDt1DEDoE— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) May 23, 2019
ARNAB JUST SAID SUNNY LEONE INSTEAD OF SUNNY DEOL— Hussain Haidry | حسین حیدری (@hussainhaidry) May 23, 2019
Sunny Leone is trending— Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) May 23, 2019
This man has lost it.— Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) May 23, 2019
Says sunny Leone instead of sunny Deol.pic.twitter.com/M3Ld7Vo6AV
Hahahaha Arnab slip of tongue. Shouts Sunny Leone instead of Deol. Ahhahahahhahah.— चौकीदार पाण्डेय (@SecularTrainee) May 23, 2019
Arnab : SUNNY LEONE LEADING..— Maithun HMP (@Being_Humor) May 23, 2019
Johny Sins behind her
Hahahaha Arnab slip of tongue. Shouts Sunny Leone instead of Deol. Ahhahahahhahah.— चौकीदार पाण्डेय (@SecularTrainee) May 23, 2019
Arnab : "Sunny Leone...sorry Sunny Deol is leading from Gurdaspur"— IRONY MAN (@karanku100) May 23, 2019
Modi ke ishq mein devdas ban gya hai ye pagla #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/GrE5X3EDsx
2. Cong leading in 13 seats
The Congress is leading in eight out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP in two Lok Sabha seats each, as per the initial EC trends.
The BJP is leading in Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur seats while the Aam Aadmi Party is leading from Sangrur seat in Punjab.
The Congress is leading in Amritsar, Faridkot, Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala seats while the Akali Dal is leading in Bathinda and Ferozepur seats.
Akali Dal candidate and sitting MP Prem Singh Chandumajra is trailing from Anandpur Sahib seat while Congress candidate Manish Tewari is leading by 2,561 votes.
3. Sunny Deol leads against Sunil Jakhar
Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol is leading against Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur.
BJP candidate Som Prakash is leading from Hoshiarpur (reserve) seat against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal by over 6,384 votes.
From Faridkot seat, Congress candidate Mohammad Sadique is leading against his nearest rival and SAD candidate Gulzar Singh Ranike by over 900 votes.
In Ludhiana, Congress nominee and sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu is leading by 2,783 votes against his nearest rival and Lok Insaaf party candidate Simarjeet Singh Bains.
From Patiala seat, Congress candidate and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur is leading against SAD candidate Surjit Singh Rakhra.
4. AAP's Bhagwant Mann leading
From Amritsar, sitting MP and Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla is ahead of Union minister and BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri.
In Bathinda, sitting MP and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is leading against her Congress rival Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
In Fathegarh Sahib constituency, Congress candidate Amar Singh is leading over SAD nominee D S Guru.
Congress candidate for Jalandhar seat, Santokh Singh Chaudhary, is leading against SAD candidate Charanjit Singh Atwal.
From Khadoor Sahib seat, Congress candidate Jasbir Singh Dimpa is ahead of SAD candidate and former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur.
AAP's Bhagwant Mann is leading against Congress candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon in Sangrur.