Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2752658
HomePhotos

'She is always on our mind as well': Manforce weighs in on hilarious Sunny Leone - Sunny Deol gaffe

The reason is probably the funniest thing about this election.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 23, 2019, 11:05 AM IST

On a day when the nation waited with bated breath to find out who’d win the world’s largest democratic election, former adult star Sunny Leone started trending on Twitter.

The reason is probably the funniest thing about this election.

It happened when Arnab Goswami, accidentally said Sunny Leone, instead of Sunny Deol. The video of the incident suddenly went viral and everyone took a break from counting votes to laugh at this gaffe.

Even Sunny Leone got in on the act and asked

Manforce gets in on the act

1. Twitter reacts

Twitter reacts
1/4

2. Cong leading in 13 seats

Cong leading in 13 seats
2/4

 

The Congress is leading in eight out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP in two Lok Sabha seats each, as per the initial EC trends.
The BJP is leading in Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur seats while the Aam Aadmi Party is leading from Sangrur seat in Punjab.
 

The Congress is leading in Amritsar, Faridkot, Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala seats while the Akali Dal is leading in Bathinda and Ferozepur seats.

Akali Dal candidate and sitting MP Prem Singh Chandumajra is trailing from Anandpur Sahib seat while Congress candidate Manish Tewari is leading by 2,561 votes.

3. Sunny Deol leads against Sunil Jakhar

Sunny Deol leads against Sunil Jakhar
3/4

Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol is leading against Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur.

BJP candidate Som Prakash is leading from Hoshiarpur (reserve) seat against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Raj Kumar Chabbewal by over 6,384 votes.

From Faridkot seat, Congress candidate Mohammad Sadique is leading against his nearest rival and SAD candidate Gulzar Singh Ranike by over 900 votes.

In Ludhiana, Congress nominee and sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu is leading by 2,783 votes against his nearest rival and Lok Insaaf party candidate Simarjeet Singh Bains.

From Patiala seat, Congress candidate and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur is leading against SAD candidate Surjit Singh Rakhra.

4. AAP's Bhagwant Mann leading

AAP's Bhagwant Mann leading
4/4

From Amritsar, sitting MP and Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla is ahead of Union minister and BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri.

In Bathinda, sitting MP and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is leading against her Congress rival Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

In Fathegarh Sahib constituency, Congress candidate Amar Singh is leading over SAD nominee D S Guru.

Congress candidate for Jalandhar seat, Santokh Singh Chaudhary, is leading against SAD candidate Charanjit Singh Atwal.

From Khadoor Sahib seat, Congress candidate Jasbir Singh Dimpa is ahead of SAD candidate and former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur.

AAP's Bhagwant Mann is leading against Congress candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon in Sangrur.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge; terrorist attack suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews