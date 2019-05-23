Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2752556
HomePhotos

Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2019: How to track results on EC’s Android and iOS app, ECI website - results.eci.gov.in

Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2019 LIVE: The Election Commission (results.eci.gov.in ) on Wednesday came up with a new IT-based initiative to provide real-time trends and results of the counting of the votes on May 23.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 23, 2019, 07:39 AM IST

Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2019 LIVE:

The Election Commission on Wednesday came up with a new IT-based initiative to provide real-time trends and results of the counting of the votes on May 23. 

"Trends and results will be available on the ECI website as well as on the Voter Helpline App available on both Android and iOS," said the Election Commission.

The dissemination of information will start from 8 am on the counting day and will be continuously updated, said the commission.

The app boasts of a number of innovative features including an option to bookmark one's favourite candidate from a constituency and track her result exclusively said the commission.

"Users with the help of filters can find out the winning/leading or trailing candidate details, along with the constituency-wise or state-wise results from the app," said the commission.

1. How to check on ECI website

How to check on ECI website
1/3

Type on URL bar: https://results.eci.gov.in/

Click on live results

Check your constituency 

2. How to download on Android and iOS

How to download on Android and iOS
2/3

Go to App store or play store

Type Voter Helpline

Download the App

Install the app

 

3. Follow DNA live blog and website

Follow DNA live blog and website
3/3

Follow all the latest results on DNA - 

DNA Will be bringing you all the latest updates from 6 AM in the morning. Catch all the live blogs, analysis, big winners and losers, constituency wise break-ups. Log to our Facebook page for the latest updates and videos. 

Our Twitter stream will also give you a minute to minute update of all the latest updates. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge; terrorist attack suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews