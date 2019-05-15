Meme row: Make my bad painting and gift it to me on my oath ceremony, won't file FIR, Modi mocks Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for 'throwing West Bengal's daughters in jail' and asked Banerjee to paint his bad picture and gift him after May 23 and he won't file an FIR.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for 'throwing West Bengal's daughters in jail' and asked Banerjee to paint his bad picture and gift him after May 23 and he won't file an FIR.

"The daughters you are throwing in jail are the ones who will give you a fitting reply. This much anger over a petty photo? Didi, you are an artist. I request you to make a bad painting of mine and gift it to me after May 23, after I have taken the oath for Prime Minister, I won't file an FIR against you," Modi said at an election rally here.

Meme row: Won't apologise, was tortured inside jail, says BJP youth activist Priyanka Sharma

Modi was referring to the case of BJP youth worker Priyanka Sharma who was taken into custody on May 10 for sharing a meme on Banerjee. She was freed by West Bengal authorities on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court ordered her immediate release. He accused Banerjee of inflicting violence reminding her that people who gave her the Chief Minister's chair could also snatch it from her.

"Didi you cheated the people, robbed hard-earned money of poor in the Sharada chit fund scam and also did a dharna to protect the corrupt. Today, when the people of West Bengal want you to answer, you started abusing them, inflicted violence on them. Your goons did not even leave out Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandson," Modi said.

"Mamata Didi does not forget this is India of the 21st century, if the people gave you the power they can snatch it too. A lesson needs to be taught to Didi for raising questions on airstrikes and surgical strikes, for speaking in Pakistan's language," he added.

West Bengal will see polling for nine Lok Sabha seats in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)