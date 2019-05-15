Meme row: Make my bad painting and gift it to me on my oath ceremony, won't file FIR, Modi mocks Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for 'throwing West Bengal's daughters in jail' and asked Banerjee to paint his bad picture and gift him after May 23 and he won't file an FIR.
"The daughters you are throwing in jail are the ones who will give you a fitting reply. This much anger over a petty photo? Didi, you are an artist. I request you to make a bad painting of mine and gift it to me after May 23, after I have taken the oath for Prime Minister, I won't file an FIR against you," Modi said at an election rally here.
Meme row: Won't apologise, was tortured inside jail, says BJP youth activist Priyanka Sharma
Modi was referring to the case of BJP youth worker Priyanka Sharma who was taken into custody on May 10 for sharing a meme on Banerjee. She was freed by West Bengal authorities on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court ordered her immediate release. He accused Banerjee of inflicting violence reminding her that people who gave her the Chief Minister's chair could also snatch it from her.
"Didi you cheated the people, robbed hard-earned money of poor in the Sharada chit fund scam and also did a dharna to protect the corrupt. Today, when the people of West Bengal want you to answer, you started abusing them, inflicted violence on them. Your goons did not even leave out Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandson," Modi said.
"Mamata Didi does not forget this is India of the 21st century, if the people gave you the power they can snatch it too. A lesson needs to be taught to Didi for raising questions on airstrikes and surgical strikes, for speaking in Pakistan's language," he added.
West Bengal will see polling for nine Lok Sabha seats in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.
1. PM Modi condemns Kolkata violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said that the Mamata Banerjee government is out to destroy everything in West Bengal and people's conviction and courage will evict the "torturous rule".
The entire nation had seen (on TV) how the roadshow of BJP president Amit Shah was attacked by the TMC goons and is anxiously watching the outcome of the poll results in West Bengal, he said.
Shah's roadshow in Kolkata was attacked Tuesday after Banerjee had asserted that TMC will take revenge against BJP, Modi claimed.
"Didi's (Mamata) goons carrying guns and bombs are bent upon destruction ... Her government is out to destroy everything in the state. People's conviction and courage will evict the torturous rule", he told a poll rally at Taki on the Indo-Bangla border in North 24 Parganas district.
"Didi is frightened by the rise of BJP in West Bengal.
The people of the state had given respect to here by making her the chief minister. But power-drunk Mamata Banerjee is throttling democracy", Modi said.
Keeping up his attack on Banerjee, Modi said "You have looted peoples' money in the chit fund scam and when they sought explanations you abused them".
"Democracy has given you the chief minister's chair and you are killing it. The entire country is watching your misdeeds....Didi should not be kept in power. In the last four to five years she has shown her colours".
He held Banerjee responsible for destroying the state's culture of 'Bhadra Lok'.
The people of Bengal have made up their mind to end the Banerjee's "despotic rule" he said.
2. TMC is 'anti-development': PM Modi
"TMC is anti-democracy and anti-development," the prime minister alleged.
The Prime Minister was campaigning for Sayantan Basu, BJP state general secretary and candidate from the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat.
West Bengal will see polling for nine seats of the state's 42 seats on May 19 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.
3. Bengal will ensure BJP crosses 300: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal today said "the ground is slipping from under the feet" of chief minister Mamata Banerjee whose frustration at the public support for the BJP in the state will help his party form a government with overwhelming majority.
The West Bengal Chief Minister is afraid of the Lok Sabha election results and "scared to see her own shadow", Modi said at an election rally here, a day after violence at BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. A bust of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was also desecrated and BJP and Trinamool Congress have blamed each other for the violence.
"The reason for organised attacks on BJP rallies in West Bengal is your fear. Didi, your nervousness and the public support which BJP is getting in the state has assured me that Bengal will ensure that BJP crosses 300 in these elections," Modi said at an election rally here.