Link Aadhaar and PAN cards to avoid Income Tax return rejection: How to link cards online, via SMS

Linking of the Aadhaar and PAN cards would be mandatory for those who are seeking Income Tax return as the department will not entertain the request for Income Tax returns after September 2019.

The Income Tax Department has also made it clear that for transactions above Rs 50,000 would also require the linking of Aadhaar and Pan cards.

For those who still have not linked their Aadhaar and Pan cards can now link using a number of options provided by the Income Tax Department.