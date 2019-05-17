Photos
Link Aadhaar and PAN cards to avoid Income Tax return rejection: How to link cards online, via SMS
Linking of the Aadhaar and PAN Cards will be required to file Income Tax return after September 2019.
- DNA Web Team
- May 17, 2019, 08:33 AM IST
Linking of the Aadhaar and PAN cards would be mandatory for those who are seeking Income Tax return as the department will not entertain the request for Income Tax returns after September 2019.
The Income Tax Department has also made it clear that for transactions above Rs 50,000 would also require the linking of Aadhaar and Pan cards.
For those who still have not linked their Aadhaar and Pan cards can now link using a number of options provided by the Income Tax Department.
1. Link using the Income Tax e-filing website
Log on to the e-filing portal and look out for a form to link your Aadhaar and Pan card. After downloading, the form, fill all the required information and submit it online. Check this link to download the form: https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
However, if you are not a registered to the e-filing website, then check this link to register yourself: www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
2. Link Aadhaar-PAN cards via SMS
For those who are not internet friendly, the process might be a bit hassle for them. However, the Income Tax department also availed another facility to link your Aadhaar and Pan card, which is via an SMS.
To link Aadhaar and PAN cards, the desired user has to type a message: UIDPAN <12 digit Aadhaar> <10 digit PAN>, and send it to 567678 or 56161.
3. How to link Aadhaar and PAN cards via an SMS
Many users are not internet friendly, therefore the Income Tax department has provided SMS facility to link Aadhaar and PAN cards, here's how one can do it:
Step 1: Open the message application in your phone
Step 2: Type UIDPAN <12 digit Aadhaar> <10 digit PAN>
Step 3: Send the SMS to 567678 or 56161
Step 4: Once the SMS is sent, the desired user will receive a receipt via message
Step 5: It may take a few days to get the confirmation message on the linking of Aadhaar card and PAN card.