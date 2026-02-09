Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra's luxury watches, cars, I-T Raid on Kanpur's tobacco empire, know all about family's scandals

Viral Video: HDFC bank staff's 'Thakur' remark sparks caste controversy; here's what happens in viral video
INDIA
Vaishali Shastri | Feb 09, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
1.What is the tobacco business?
After the incident, Banshidhar Tobacco Group has come under scrutiny, founded around 90 years ago, the company that provides manufacturing and raw materials support to big brands across the country.
The business now operates in multiple cities and states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat. Reportedly, it's a mid to large scale empire that has strengthened its supply chain in the domestic market.
Though not mentioned, the company's worth is estimated to be hundreds of crores, of which the majority is due to massive demand in the tobacco sector and its established distribution chain.
2.Shivam Mishra: Role in the business
Shivam Mishra, the firm’s director, is responsible for key decisions related to operations and devising strategies. He is well known in the business circles for expanding the company's footprint in the country.
3.Shivam Mishra: Net worth
His ultra-luxury lifestyle suggests his strong financial background and given the vastness of his family's empire, his net worth hundereds of crores. According to a 2024 raids, he has an elite collection of high-end vehicles valued at over Rs 100 crore, featuring premium models such as the Rolls-Royce Phantom, multiple Lamborghinis, Ferrari, McLaren, and Porsche, some of the world's most expensive cars.
Mishra reportedly owns expensive designer watches and accessories. His wide collection of uber brands evident from his social media handles reflects his enormous wealth and gives a glimpse into his lifestyle.
4.2024 Income tax raid
In March 2024, income tax authorities raided at multiple locations linked to the family’s vast business. According to reports, their financial documents were examined, and officials seized cash, luxury items, and expensive assets. These raids questioned the business’ financial practices and corporate transparency, while reports suggested tax discrepancies and irregularities.
The bussiness group is also charged with violating both Income Tax laws and GST rules by running the business through “kaccha” (unoffical/unrecorded) receipts to supply raw materials to big pan masala brands.
Around 2 years before the recent incident, the family faced major criticism due to these raids.
5.Questions raised on the ongoing investigation
Shivam Mishra, allegedly driving a Lamborghini, injured six persons in Kanpur as, reports say, his car went out of control. Social media users have been raising questions on investigation and police action. The video of the incident has been viral amid which users have been alleging preferential treatment and accountability of the authorities.