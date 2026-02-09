Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra's luxury watches, cars, I-T Raid on Kanpur's tobacco empire, know all about family's scandals

1 . What is the tobacco business?

After the incident, Banshidhar Tobacco Group has come under scrutiny, founded around 90 years ago, the company that provides manufacturing and raw materials support to big brands across the country.

The business now operates in multiple cities and states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat. Reportedly, it's a mid to large scale empire that has strengthened its supply chain in the domestic market.

Though not mentioned, the company's worth is estimated to be hundreds of crores, of which the majority is due to massive demand in the tobacco sector and its established distribution chain.