Lamborghini crash: How Shivam Mishra tried to evade law with 'dummy driver' trick'; stunning timeline of tobacco tycoon's son's arrest

Shivam Mishra was arrested on February 12, 2026, in connection with a high-speed crash involving a Lamborghini Revuelto on Kanpur's VIP Road. In the latest development, he has been released on a personal bond of Rs 20000 after he argued his own case in the court.

Varsha Agarwal | Feb 12, 2026, 03:31 PM IST

1.Shivam Mishra's arrest

Shivam Mishra's arrest
1

Six people were injured, and one rider was reportedly flung 10 feet into the air when Shivam Mishra's speeding black Lamborghini lost control and rammed into an e-rickshaw and several parked vehicles. Mishra was arrested four days after the crash, after police traced him down. Police have sought 14-day judicial custody for Shivam as he has reportedly been produced in court following a medical examination. 

2.Lamborghini crash: Accident, CCTV footage

Lamborghini crash: Accident, CCTV footage
2

According to police officials, Shivam fled the scene immediately after the accident, and a fake affidavit was prepared, falsely identifying another person, named Mohan, as the driver of the Lamborghini Revuelto. Shivam's father also claimed that his son was not behind the wheel of the car. CCTV footage, however, showed bouncers linked to the businessman trying to conceal the identity of their owner at the site of the crash. 

3.Lamborghini Crash: A twist with dummy driver Mohan

Lamborghini Crash: A twist with dummy driver Mohan
3

According to police, a man named Mohan appeared before a district court, claiming he and not Shivam was driving the Lamborghini. He further claimed that he lost control, and Shivam suffered a seizure as he was seated beside him. However, the court rejected Mohan's surrender application after police firmly established that Shivam was himself driving the Lamborghini at the time of the crash. 

4.Lamborghini crash: Investigation lapses and officer suspended

Lamborghini crash: Investigation lapses and officer suspended
4

There were lapses in the investigation, following which SHO Santosh Gaur was suspended for allegedly providing "VIP treatment" to the accused. Even Shivam Mishra's name was not included in the initial First Information Report (FIR) filed on February 8, 2026, further sparking significant public outrage. His name was formally added to the case papers the next day, following viral videos and CCTV footage.  

 

5.Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra's medical claims

Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra's medical claims
5

Initially, Shivam Mishra's family claimed that he suffered from epilepsy and was undergoing treatment after he was accused of the Lamborghini crash. Even bystanders and eyewitnesses claimed that Shivam was visibly inebriated and driving in a "drunk fury" before the crash. 

