Lamborghini crash: How Shivam Mishra tried to evade law with 'dummy driver' trick'; stunning timeline of tobacco tycoon's son's arrest

Karan Johar pens tribute for James Van Der Beek, says he loved Dawson's Creek: 'This news was very sad to wake upto'
'My 9 year old son wanted me to play': Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears - Watch
Why is India celebrating 14 February Day 2026 as Parents Worship Day instead of Valentine's Day?
'Will do everything in my power': Rohit Sharma opens up on his unfinished World Cup mission, sets clear target for 2027
Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon’s son, released hours after arrest, know why
T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson IN, Abhishek Sharma OUT? India's likely playing XI vs Namibia
Delhi news: New metro corridor to pass through Central Vista, benefit 60,000 govt employees, to connect India Gate, Bharat Mandapam
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC invites Asian boards to watch India–Pakistan clash together, BCB President hopes to 'break the ice' with BCCI
From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Amitabh Bachchan too faced jail threats, debt and depression, how did he come out of crisis?
INDIA
Varsha Agarwal | Feb 12, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
1.Shivam Mishra's arrest
Six people were injured, and one rider was reportedly flung 10 feet into the air when Shivam Mishra's speeding black Lamborghini lost control and rammed into an e-rickshaw and several parked vehicles. Mishra was arrested four days after the crash, after police traced him down. Police have sought 14-day judicial custody for Shivam as he has reportedly been produced in court following a medical examination.
2.Lamborghini crash: Accident, CCTV footage
According to police officials, Shivam fled the scene immediately after the accident, and a fake affidavit was prepared, falsely identifying another person, named Mohan, as the driver of the Lamborghini Revuelto. Shivam's father also claimed that his son was not behind the wheel of the car. CCTV footage, however, showed bouncers linked to the businessman trying to conceal the identity of their owner at the site of the crash.
3.Lamborghini Crash: A twist with dummy driver Mohan
According to police, a man named Mohan appeared before a district court, claiming he and not Shivam was driving the Lamborghini. He further claimed that he lost control, and Shivam suffered a seizure as he was seated beside him. However, the court rejected Mohan's surrender application after police firmly established that Shivam was himself driving the Lamborghini at the time of the crash.
4.Lamborghini crash: Investigation lapses and officer suspended
There were lapses in the investigation, following which SHO Santosh Gaur was suspended for allegedly providing "VIP treatment" to the accused. Even Shivam Mishra's name was not included in the initial First Information Report (FIR) filed on February 8, 2026, further sparking significant public outrage. His name was formally added to the case papers the next day, following viral videos and CCTV footage.
5.Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra's medical claims
Initially, Shivam Mishra's family claimed that he suffered from epilepsy and was undergoing treatment after he was accused of the Lamborghini crash. Even bystanders and eyewitnesses claimed that Shivam was visibly inebriated and driving in a "drunk fury" before the crash.