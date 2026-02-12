Lamborghini crash: How Shivam Mishra tried to evade law with 'dummy driver' trick'; stunning timeline of tobacco tycoon's son's arrest

2 . Lamborghini crash: Accident, CCTV footage

2

According to police officials, Shivam fled the scene immediately after the accident, and a fake affidavit was prepared, falsely identifying another person, named Mohan, as the driver of the Lamborghini Revuelto. Shivam's father also claimed that his son was not behind the wheel of the car. CCTV footage, however, showed bouncers linked to the businessman trying to conceal the identity of their owner at the site of the crash.