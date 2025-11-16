Lalu Yadav's family: How many children does former Bihar CM have? Here's Yadav's family tree amid Rohini Acharya’s dramatic feud

3 . Lalu Yadav's daughters

3

Misa Bharti: She is a politician and a medical doctor by education (MBBS from Patna Medical College and Hospital), but has not practised medicine extensively. She currently serves as a Member of Parliament (MP), representing the Patliputra constituency. She is married to Shailesh Kumar, a computer engineer who now runs his own business; Rohini Acharya is a doctor (MBBS) who is settled in Singapore with her family. She recently entered the political fray by contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Saran seat and has been at the centre of recent family disputes. She previously made national news for donating a kidney to her father in 2022. She has recently announced her exit from politics and disowned her family due to internal conflict. She is married to Samaresh Singh, a software engineer.; Chanda Yadav: She is a law graduate who has maintained a low profile, largely staying out of the public eye except for family events. She is married to Vikram Singh, a pilot with Indian Airlines. Ragini Yadav: An engineering drop-out who has been involved in business with her husband. She is married to Rahul Yadav, a Samajwadi Party leader and businessman from Noida; Hema Yadav is an engineer who largely manages her family life, but whose husband is associated with politics. She is married to Delhi-based businessman Vineet Yadav. Anushka Rao: An interior designer who is married to Chiranjeev Rao, a politician and MLA in Haryana. Raj Lakshmi Yadav: The youngest daughter, who studied MBBS but does not practice. She is married to Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, a former MP and grand-nephew of the late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.