Lalu Yadav's family: How many children does former Bihar CM have? Here's Yadav's family tree amid Rohini Acharya’s dramatic feud

Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna' row after defeat in Kolkata Test
Bumper 50000% rally in five years! THIS stock to be in focus on Monday, check details
Will India captain Shubman Gill play 2nd Test against South Africa? Gautam Gambhir provides BIG update
Delhi blast case: Who is Amir Rashid Ali? NIA makes FIRST major arrest in car explosion near Red Fort, nabs mastermind Dr Umar's close aide
Bad news for UP residents: Yogi Adityanath-led govt takes BIG decision on Greater Noida-Ballia Expressway, orders UPEIDA to...
Who was Naveen Arora? RSS leader’s son shot dead by bike-borne attackers in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Amitabh Bachchan wishes granddaughter Aaradhya on her 14th birthday, pens heartfelt note: 'Child in us all grows with...'
'This was exactly what we...': Head coach Gautam Gambhir lashes out at pitch critics after India's 30-run defeat in Kolkata Test
MORE trouble for Lalu Yadav! Family rift intensifies as 3 more daughters leave Patna house, day after Rohini Acharya disowns family, quits politics
Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani granted weapons licence after firing at home in UP’s Bareilly
INDIA
Varsha Agarwal | Nov 16, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
1.Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi marriage
Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi were married on June 1, 1973. It was an arranged marriage; at the time of their wedding, Lalu Yadav was 25 years old and Rabri Devi was 14. Their married life has been marked by political turbulence and family challenges. While Rabri Devi's family was financially better off, her uncle initially opposed the marriage due to Lalu's humble background; however, her father was impressed by Lalu's intellect, leading to the marriage.
2.Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi's children
Lalu Prasad Yadav, the RJD founder, former Chief Minister of Bihar, and former Union Railways Minister, and Rabri Devi (Former Chief Minister of Bihar and current Member of the Legislative Council (MLC)) have a total of nine children: seven daughters and two sons. Many of them are involved in politics, while others maintain professional careers outside politics.
3.Lalu Yadav's daughters
Misa Bharti: She is a politician and a medical doctor by education (MBBS from Patna Medical College and Hospital), but has not practised medicine extensively. She currently serves as a Member of Parliament (MP), representing the Patliputra constituency. She is married to Shailesh Kumar, a computer engineer who now runs his own business; Rohini Acharya is a doctor (MBBS) who is settled in Singapore with her family. She recently entered the political fray by contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Saran seat and has been at the centre of recent family disputes. She previously made national news for donating a kidney to her father in 2022. She has recently announced her exit from politics and disowned her family due to internal conflict. She is married to Samaresh Singh, a software engineer.; Chanda Yadav: She is a law graduate who has maintained a low profile, largely staying out of the public eye except for family events. She is married to Vikram Singh, a pilot with Indian Airlines. Ragini Yadav: An engineering drop-out who has been involved in business with her husband. She is married to Rahul Yadav, a Samajwadi Party leader and businessman from Noida; Hema Yadav is an engineer who largely manages her family life, but whose husband is associated with politics. She is married to Delhi-based businessman Vineet Yadav. Anushka Rao: An interior designer who is married to Chiranjeev Rao, a politician and MLA in Haryana. Raj Lakshmi Yadav: The youngest daughter, who studied MBBS but does not practice. She is married to Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, a former MP and grand-nephew of the late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.
4.Lalu Yadav's sons
Tej Pratap Yadav is a politician and former Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change in Bihar. He founded Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) in 2025 after being expelled from RJD. Formerly married to Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of a former Bihar Chief Minister, with divorce proceedings initiated shortly after their 2018 wedding. Tejashwi Yadav is a key leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), seen as Lalu's political heir. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and current Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly was a professional cricketer before politics. She is married to Rachel Godinho (now Rajshri Yadav), with two children.
5.Lalu Yadav's family feud
A public feud has erupted within the Lalu Yadav family, triggered by the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) poor performance in the recent Bihar assembly elections. The conflict involves a bitter exchange between Lalu's daughter, Rohini Acharya, and his political heir, Tejashwi Yadav. After the RJD's election defeat, Rohini Acharya, who had contested a seat, blamed Tejashwi Yadav and his close aides (Sanjay Yadav and Rameez) for the loss and for her subsequent mistreatment. She announced she was quitting politics and had "disowned" only her brother, Tejashwi. She has since left the family's Patna residence and plans to stay with her in-laws in Mumbai.