Vidyasagar Bust Vandalism: Kolkata Police set up SIT, process of identification on

1/4

Addressing a rally at Mandirbazar, Mamata Banerjee said, "Last night we came to know that BJP had filed a complaint with EC so that we can't hold any meeting after Narendra Modi's meeting. EC is brother of BJP, earlier it was an impartial body now everyone in the country says EC has sold out to BJP."

"I feel sad but I don't have anything to say, I am ready to go to jail for saying this. I am not scared to say the truth," she said.

"He (PM) said he'll make Vidyasagar statue. Bengal has money to make the statue.Can he give back the 200 years old heritage? We've proof and you say that TMC has done. Aren't you ashamed? He should do sit ups for lying so much. Liar. Prove allegations otherwise we'll drag you to jail," she added.

Mamata Banerjee addresses rally at Mandirbazar: Highlights

* Take revenge on May 19 for insult done to Bengal's culture: Mamata to voters

* Those who are campaigning for BJP are being marked as gaddars (traitors) in society: Mamata

* People of Bengal will make your statue, you don't need to make Vidyasagar's statue: Mamata tells Modi

* Ali gali main shor hai, Chowkidar chor hai: Mamata

* Mamata says will make 'pramila bahini' to combat BJP

* Mamata tells women to be vigilant and says those who can find proof of BJP mischief will be rewarded by TMC

* Mamata to TMC workers: Prepare your own food, make ghoogni, roti, sabji on your own and carry...so that you can keep watch at EVMs

* Mamata to TMC cadre: Have got news, they are trying to swap EVMs at midnight. Guard the strongrooms so that they can't do mischief. Don't eat food given by others.

* Mamata rejects PM Modi's offer to build Vidyasagar statue: Bengal has money to build Vidyasagar statue. Don't need your money. Can you bring back the heritage of 200 years?

* Mamata challenges Modi to prove TMC vandalised Vidyasagar bust: Either prove we did it, or will put you in jail. BJP has habit of breaking statues

* Narendra Modi you are a liar, you have to answer, why your people destroyed the Vidyasagar statue: TMC chief and WB CM Mamata Banerjee

* We don't need alms from Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

* Not a single person in Bengal should join BJP. Those who are doing it beware, no one in the society will accept you. Keep a watch on those who join RSS, Jana Sangh. They are the most communal one: Mamata

* BJP is putting up fake videos to start riots before elections: WB CM

* Mamata alleges that PM Modi is doing rally at a place owned by a microfinance guy Kapil Mandal. "Will ask police to start case against Kapil Mandal, who is doing chit fund without license."

* Narendra Modi doing meeting in thief's land: Mamata

* Mamata's challenge to PM Modi, BJP: They don't know, they can't stop me. I will cross the danger line. If you try to stop me, I thunder...If u thunder, I will rain. And if u rain, I will flood.

* They may even kill me and say has died in accident: Mamata

* BJP people in Bengal, if you love Bengal's tradition, leave the party now: WB CM

* BJP is trying to lure voters. Using central forces to distribute money. Giving Rs 5,000 to people to make them agents: Mamata

* Forget 300, first get 100: Mamata tells Modi. "Narendra Modi has lost, lost, lost- He is hero (lost) babu."

* Ensure that all villages are properly guarded: Mamata to TMC workers.