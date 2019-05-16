Vidyasagar Bust Vandalism: Kolkata Police set up SIT, process of identification on

If you try to stop me, I thunder...If u thunder, I will rain. And if u rain, I will flood, says Mamata Banerjee
In the wake of violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata on Wednesday, the Election Commission took unprecedented action on Wednesday and ordered campaigning in nine West Bengal constituencies to end at 10 PM on Thursday, a day before its scheduled deadline.
Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police set up SIT for investigation into the Vidyasagar’s bust vandalism. The SIT will be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police (North). Police have come across five names into the vandalism of the bust, however process of identification has begun.
BJP President Amit Shah’s roadshow came under attack on Tuesday in Kolkata. Massive clashes erupted between TMC and BJP cadres in front of Vidyasagar College when a bike was torched by the infuriated mob, portion of the college was ransacked and vandalised including the bust of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar
This was first such action by EC in India's electoral history.
PM Modi in Mathurapur,WB: TMC goons spread violence, they vandalised statue of Vidyasagar. CCTV cameras were installed there. The way the state govt erased evidences of Narada& Sarada scam, it is trying to remove evidence in the incident. I demand a strict action should be taken. pic.twitter.com/V1lc9fIR9x— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the EC action is an "unprecedented, unconstitutional and unethical gift" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah by the poll panel.
Banerjee, also the chief minister, said she had never seen this type of EC which is "biased and full of RSS people".
Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive road show Tuesday. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised during the violence. While the Trinamool Congress has blamed BJP workers for vandalism of the statue, the saffron party has accused the TMC of staging the episode to gain sympathy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also weighed in on the controversy on Thursday and claimed that it was TMC workers who vandalised the bust and even promised to build a grand statue of the 19th-century philosopher and reformer.
1. Mamata Banerjee addresses rally at Mandirbazar
Addressing a rally at Mandirbazar, Mamata Banerjee said, "Last night we came to know that BJP had filed a complaint with EC so that we can't hold any meeting after Narendra Modi's meeting. EC is brother of BJP, earlier it was an impartial body now everyone in the country says EC has sold out to BJP."
"I feel sad but I don't have anything to say, I am ready to go to jail for saying this. I am not scared to say the truth," she said.
"He (PM) said he'll make Vidyasagar statue. Bengal has money to make the statue.Can he give back the 200 years old heritage? We've proof and you say that TMC has done. Aren't you ashamed? He should do sit ups for lying so much. Liar. Prove allegations otherwise we'll drag you to jail," she added.
* Take revenge on May 19 for insult done to Bengal's culture: Mamata to voters
* Those who are campaigning for BJP are being marked as gaddars (traitors) in society: Mamata
* People of Bengal will make your statue, you don't need to make Vidyasagar's statue: Mamata tells Modi
* Ali gali main shor hai, Chowkidar chor hai: Mamata
* Mamata says will make 'pramila bahini' to combat BJP
* Mamata tells women to be vigilant and says those who can find proof of BJP mischief will be rewarded by TMC
* Mamata to TMC workers: Prepare your own food, make ghoogni, roti, sabji on your own and carry...so that you can keep watch at EVMs
* Mamata to TMC cadre: Have got news, they are trying to swap EVMs at midnight. Guard the strongrooms so that they can't do mischief. Don't eat food given by others.
* Mamata rejects PM Modi's offer to build Vidyasagar statue: Bengal has money to build Vidyasagar statue. Don't need your money. Can you bring back the heritage of 200 years?
* Mamata challenges Modi to prove TMC vandalised Vidyasagar bust: Either prove we did it, or will put you in jail. BJP has habit of breaking statues
* Narendra Modi you are a liar, you have to answer, why your people destroyed the Vidyasagar statue: TMC chief and WB CM Mamata Banerjee
* We don't need alms from Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
* Not a single person in Bengal should join BJP. Those who are doing it beware, no one in the society will accept you. Keep a watch on those who join RSS, Jana Sangh. They are the most communal one: Mamata
* BJP is putting up fake videos to start riots before elections: WB CM
* Mamata alleges that PM Modi is doing rally at a place owned by a microfinance guy Kapil Mandal. "Will ask police to start case against Kapil Mandal, who is doing chit fund without license."
* Narendra Modi doing meeting in thief's land: Mamata
* Mamata's challenge to PM Modi, BJP: They don't know, they can't stop me. I will cross the danger line. If you try to stop me, I thunder...If u thunder, I will rain. And if u rain, I will flood.
* They may even kill me and say has died in accident: Mamata
* BJP people in Bengal, if you love Bengal's tradition, leave the party now: WB CM
* BJP is trying to lure voters. Using central forces to distribute money. Giving Rs 5,000 to people to make them agents: Mamata
* Forget 300, first get 100: Mamata tells Modi. "Narendra Modi has lost, lost, lost- He is hero (lost) babu."
* Ensure that all villages are properly guarded: Mamata to TMC workers.
2. Modi attacks Mamata, accuses TMC of vandalising Vidyasagar bust
Speaking at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, Modi said, "Some months back during my rally in West Medinipur, TMC goons indulged in hooliganism. After this in Thakurnagar the situation was such that I had to cut short my speech and was forced to leave the stage."
"We saw hooliganism by TMC workers again during Bhai Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, they vandalised Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue. We are committed to Vidyasagar's vision and will install his grand statue at the same spot," he said.
Attacking Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for extending support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi said, "I had thought the way Mamata didi is targeting UP-Bihar Purvanchal people, calling them outsiders for her politics, Behen Mayawati will surely slam Mamata didi, but this did not happen."
"Mayawati targeted me and EC though I thought she will lash out at Mamata for way people of UP and Bihar are treated in WB," he said.
Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Laxmikantapur and Dum Dum in West Bengal on Thursday. "Going to West Bengal for rally in Dum Dum. Let us see if Didi allows it. If she has her way she will not allow helicopter to land," Modi said in Mau.
3. Mamata Banerjee gets support from Mayawati, other oppn leaders
Rallying behind Mamata Banerjee, BSP supremo Mayawati Thursday charged that the West Bengal chief minister is being targeted as part of a conspiracy to divert attention from failures of the Modi government.
It is now clear that under the present Chief Election Commissioner, Lok Sabha polls are not being held in a totally free and fair manner, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told reporters here. The Election Commission curtailed campaigning in West Bengal under pressure of central government, she further charged.
Other opposition leaders also rallied behind the TMC chief after EC action curtailing campaign timing in West Bengal.
4. Campaigning in nine West Bengal to end today at 10 pm
The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered campaigning in nine West Bengal constituencies to end at 10 PM on Thursday, a day before its scheduled deadline, in the wake of violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata.
Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar had said thta it was for the first time that such an action has been taken using constitutional powers of the poll panel.
The EC's action came after parts of Kolkata witnessed widespread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive road show in the city. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar was also vandalised during the violence.
The order said it has been brought to the notice of the Commission that there have been growing incidents of disruption and violence during the political campaigns and processions in West Bengal during the ongoing elections.
The EC invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to curtail the campaigning for the last phase of the election on May 19.
The constituencies where campaigning has been curtailed are -- Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar.