Knives are out in Rajasthan Congress, Ashok Gehlot blames Sachin Pilot for son's defeat

Bickering stars in Rajasthan unit of the Congress party.
Days after Congress slumped to an embarrassing loss in the Lok Sabha elections, bickering has started in several state units. Wherever there are two and more factions, leaders are trying to indicate that others are responsible for the poll debacle. Now in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot has publicly said that Congress state chief Sachin Pilot is responsible for his son's embarrassing defeat.
Vaibhav Gehlot was contesting from Jodhpur where he slumped to a heavy defeat in front of BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Senior Gehlot had virtually used all his political capital there campaigning extensively to get his son a place in the Parliament. But with Modi wave blowing strong in the desert state, Congress candidates fell by the wayside. In fact, the grand old party lost all the seats in Rajasthan, where it won assembly elections a few months back.
Ashok Gehlot perhaps to hide his embarrassment is putting the blame on his deputy Sachin Pilot, although fact remains that it is his old fortress. Congress rumblings come at a time when the party is dealing with leadership crisis in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi is hellbent on resigning from the post of Congress President though the working committee has rejected any such proposal.
Rahul Gandhi though is unwilling to change his mind and has given other leaders a month to make a final call on who should be the next Congress President.
1. Rahul Gandhi pulled up Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath:
During the Congress Working Committee meeting, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at two Chief Ministers for putting family above party. While Gehlot remained confided to Jodhpur for a long time, Kamal Nath too virtually ran Nakul Nath's campaign in Chhindwara. With CMs largely absent, BJP ran roughshood over Congress in both states winning all but one in Madhya Pradesh and all the seats in Rajasthan.
2. Jodhpur- Gehlot's strong fort
Ashok Gehlot has won five times from Jodhpur in the past, hence his clout is unquestionable. But Gehlot is unwilling to take responsibility for son's defeat and is harping on the line of 'collective responsibility'. He was quoted as saying, ""So I feel he should take responsibility for that seat at least.If someone says that the CM or the PCC chief should take responsibility for it, I believe it's a collective responsibility."
3. Gehlot narrowly edged Sachin Pilot to Rajasthana CM post
While Sachin Pilot was the main architect behind Congress coming back to power in Rajasthan, high command preferred Gehlot for the top job because of his experience and it was felt that he could bring his political maneuvering into play to ensure that Congress does better than 2014 in Lok Sabha. But in reality, Gehlot couldn't steal a march on BJP, which despite its electoral setback was focussed on getting all seats in Rajasthan.
Gehlot and deputy Pilot failed to strike a potent combination which could have challenged BJP's clout.