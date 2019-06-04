Knives are out in Rajasthan Congress, Ashok Gehlot blames Sachin Pilot for son's defeat

Days after Congress slumped to an embarrassing loss in the Lok Sabha elections, bickering has started in several state units. Wherever there are two and more factions, leaders are trying to indicate that others are responsible for the poll debacle. Now in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot has publicly said that Congress state chief Sachin Pilot is responsible for his son's embarrassing defeat.

Vaibhav Gehlot was contesting from Jodhpur where he slumped to a heavy defeat in front of BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Senior Gehlot had virtually used all his political capital there campaigning extensively to get his son a place in the Parliament. But with Modi wave blowing strong in the desert state, Congress candidates fell by the wayside. In fact, the grand old party lost all the seats in Rajasthan, where it won assembly elections a few months back.

Ashok Gehlot perhaps to hide his embarrassment is putting the blame on his deputy Sachin Pilot, although fact remains that it is his old fortress. Congress rumblings come at a time when the party is dealing with leadership crisis in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi is hellbent on resigning from the post of Congress President though the working committee has rejected any such proposal.

Rahul Gandhi though is unwilling to change his mind and has given other leaders a month to make a final call on who should be the next Congress President.