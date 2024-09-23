Search icon
Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, here are other states that made the list

  Apurwa Amit
    •  
    •  
  Sep 23, 2024, 01:03 PM IST

As India strengthens its position as a key player in the global economy, enhancing food safety is crucial to safeguard public health and uphold consumer trust. Kerala has taken the top spot in the State Food Safety Index (SFSI). These rankings were announced by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and are based on various parameters such as human resources, compliance, food testing infrastructure, training, and consumer empowerment. 

"The Index is a dynamic quantitative and qualitative benchmarking model that provides an objective framework for evaluating food safety across all States/UTs," the FSSAI website said.

Check below the names of other states that are on the list:

 

1. Kerala

Kerala
1/5

Kerala has, for the second time in a row, topped the State Food Safety Index (SFSI) 2024 released by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday. It 2023 Kerala topped the SFSI for the first time, while in 2022, Kerala had secured second position.

2. Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu
2/5

After dropping to third place last year, Tamil Nadu has regained the second spot this time. In the 2022 rankings, Tamil Nadu had claimed the top spot, replacing Gujarat from the leading position. 

3. Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir
3/5

Jammu and Kashmir has made a significant achievement by securing the third position in the Food Safety Index 2024, as announced by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This index evaluates states and union territories based on various parameters such as human resources, compliance, food testing infrastructure, training, and consumer empowerment.

4. Gujarat

Gujarat
4/5

Gujarat clinched the fourth spot in the rankings, unveiled by Union Health Minister J P Nadda at the Second Edition of Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2024, held in conjunction with the World Food India 2024 event organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. In 2021, Gujarat held the top position, with Kerala and Tamil Nadu following in the second and third spots respectively.

5. Nagaland

Nagaland
5/5

Nagaland secured the fifth position, receiving special recognition among the northeastern states for its advancements in enhancing the food safety environment, as highlighted in the index. The report noted that the hilly state showcased overall improvement compared to the previous year.

