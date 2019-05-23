Kerala Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Rahul Gandhi wins in Wayanad, Shashi Tharoor leads in Thiruvananthapuram

All 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala was held in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 which took place on April 23.

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Polling in all 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala was held in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 which took place on April 23. General Elections 2019 were held in 7 phases beginning from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes is taking place today.

Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress contested on 16 seats and allotted 4 to its alliance partners.

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP contested on 14 seats, whereas its ally Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad.