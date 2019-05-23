Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2752566
HomePhotos

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Rahul Gandhi wins in Wayanad, Shashi Tharoor leads in Thiruvananthapuram

All 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala was held in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 which took place on April 23.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 23, 2019, 07:49 AM IST

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Polling in all 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala was held in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 which took place on April 23. General Elections 2019 were held in 7 phases beginning from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes is taking place today.   

Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress contested on 16 seats and allotted 4 to its alliance partners.

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP contested on 14 seats, whereas its ally Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad.

1. Rahul Gandhi wins in Wayanad by a margin of 4.31 lakh votes

Rahul Gandhi wins in Wayanad by a margin of 4.31 lakh votes
1/6

Congress president Rahul Gandhi who contested from Wayanad in Kerala won the seat by a margin of 4.31 lakh votes. Although, he lost to Smriti Irani in Amethi, a seat which has been a Congress party's bastion for years. 

 

2. Shashi Tharoor leads in Thiruvananthapuram

Shashi Tharoor leads in Thiruvananthapuram
2/6

Congress candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency Shashi Tharoor waves at his supporters as he celebrates his lead during the counting of votes in Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram. 

3. Union Minister KJ Alphons celebrates after party wins election in Ernakulam

Union Minister KJ Alphons celebrates after party wins election in Ernakulam
3/6

Union Minister KJ Alphons celebrates with the party leaders as the party wins in the General Election on Thursday. 

4. UDF supporters celebrates election victory outside party headquarters

UDF supporters celebrates election victory outside party headquarters
4/6

United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters celebrate victory outside the party headquarters in Kochi on Thursday.

5. Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned in Wayand where Rahul Gandhi contested

Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned in Wayand where Rahul Gandhi contested
5/6

Earlier, during the campaign for the Lok Sabha Election, Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with party chief and brother Rahul Gandhi conducted a rally in Wayanad region of southern Kerala from where Rahul Gandhi had contested the election this time.

 

Election in Wayanad seat took place along with 19 other parliamentary constituencies on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019. (Photo: AFP)

6. Confident that I'll win: BJP candidate K Rajasekharan from Thiruvananthapuram

Confident that I'll win: BJP candidate K Rajasekharan from Thiruvananthapuram
6/6

With the counting of votes in Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 is yet the start, BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Kummanam Rajasekharan said, "For the development of the state and welfare of its people, I think Kerala should move along with NDA government in Delhi. Now that Kerala is coming up in the mainstream, I am very much confident that I'll win in this election."

 

Ahead of the result, Rajasekharan Thursday offered prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram in Thycaud. Rajasekharan contested against former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate C Divakaran. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge; terrorist attack suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews