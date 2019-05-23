Kerala Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Rahul Gandhi wins in Wayanad, Shashi Tharoor leads in Thiruvananthapuram

All 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala was held in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 which took place on April 23.
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Polling in all 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala was held in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 which took place on April 23. General Elections 2019 were held in 7 phases beginning from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes is taking place today.
Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress contested on 16 seats and allotted 4 to its alliance partners.
As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP contested on 14 seats, whereas its ally Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.
List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala
Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad.
1. Rahul Gandhi wins in Wayanad by a margin of 4.31 lakh votes
Congress president Rahul Gandhi who contested from Wayanad in Kerala won the seat by a margin of 4.31 lakh votes. Although, he lost to Smriti Irani in Amethi, a seat which has been a Congress party's bastion for years.
2. Shashi Tharoor leads in Thiruvananthapuram
Congress candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency Shashi Tharoor waves at his supporters as he celebrates his lead during the counting of votes in Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.
3. Union Minister KJ Alphons celebrates after party wins election in Ernakulam
Union Minister KJ Alphons celebrates with the party leaders as the party wins in the General Election on Thursday.
4. UDF supporters celebrates election victory outside party headquarters
United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters celebrate victory outside the party headquarters in Kochi on Thursday.
5. Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned in Wayand where Rahul Gandhi contested
Earlier, during the campaign for the Lok Sabha Election, Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with party chief and brother Rahul Gandhi conducted a rally in Wayanad region of southern Kerala from where Rahul Gandhi had contested the election this time.
Election in Wayanad seat took place along with 19 other parliamentary constituencies on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019. (Photo: AFP)
6. Confident that I'll win: BJP candidate K Rajasekharan from Thiruvananthapuram
With the counting of votes in Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 is yet the start, BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Kummanam Rajasekharan said, "For the development of the state and welfare of its people, I think Kerala should move along with NDA government in Delhi. Now that Kerala is coming up in the mainstream, I am very much confident that I'll win in this election."
Ahead of the result, Rajasekharan Thursday offered prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram in Thycaud. Rajasekharan contested against former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate C Divakaran.