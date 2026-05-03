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Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch

Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra, big face-offs to watch

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata vs Suvendu, 5 big face-offs to watch

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Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch

Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra, big face-offs to watch

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata vs Suvendu, 5 big face-offs to watch

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Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch

Kerala went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, and the voter turnout was 78.27%. The Kerala election result 2026 will be out today along with the outcome of elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

Apurwa Amit | May 03, 2026, 11:57 PM IST

1.Thrissur

Thrissur
1

In the Thrissur constituency, the two most prominent figures for the 2026 Kerala Assembly election are Rajan J. Pallan and Padmaja Venugopal. Rajan J. Pallan, representing the Congress-led UDF, is a well-known local leader who has served as the Mayor of Thrissur and is campaigning on his long record of urban development and civic work. Opposing him is Padmaja Venugopal, who is contesting on a BJP ticket and focusing her campaign on bringing fresh infrastructure and technology projects to the city. This contest is especially high-profile because it tests whether the BJP can build on its recent parliamentary success in the region or if the traditional UDF stronghold will hold firm.

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2.Palakkad

Palakkad
2

In the Palakkad constituency, the two most prominent figures for the 2026 Kerala Assembly election are Ramesh Pisharody and Sobha Surendran. Ramesh Pisharody, the popular actor and filmmaker representing the Congress-led UDF, has transitioned from the entertainment world to politics to defend this key Congress bastion. He is facing a tough challenge from the BJP’s state general secretary, Sobha Surendran, who is a well-known national face for the party and is aiming to secure a historic win for the NDA in this high-profile urban seat. This contest is one of the most closely watched in the state, as it pits a beloved cultural figure against a seasoned political campaigner in a battle that could redefine the region's political landscape.

3.Nemom

Nemom
3

In the Nemom constituency, the two most prominent names for the 2026 Kerala Assembly election are V. Sivankutty and Rajeev Chandrasekhar. V. Sivankutty, the incumbent MLA and Kerala's Education Minister, is fighting to retain the seat for the CPI(M) by highlighting his local developmental work and deep grassroots connections. He is facing a major challenge from Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP State President and former Union Minister, who is aiming to reclaim the only seat the BJP has ever won in Kerala history to establish a new stronghold for the NDA.

4.Ernakulam

Ernakulam
4

V.D. Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition and a senior Congress leader, is contesting for a sixth consecutive time from the Paravur constituency in Ernakulam district, where he has been winning since 2001. He is the face of the UDF alliance against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's LDF government, and the entire 2026 Kerala election has been framed as a direct battle between Satheesan's UDF and Vijayan's ruling front.

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5.Manjeshwaram

Manjeshwaram
5

In the Manjeshwaram constituency, the two most prominent names for the 2026 Kerala Assembly election are A. K. M. Ashraf and K. Surendran. A. K. M. Ashraf, the sitting MLA from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), is working to defend his seat for the UDF by highlighting his accessibility and local development projects. He faces a high-stakes challenge from K. Surendran, the senior BJP leader, who has made this northern seat a top priority for the NDA in hopes of securing a major breakthrough in the state.

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