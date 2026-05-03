Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch

1 . Thrissur

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In the Thrissur constituency, the two most prominent figures for the 2026 Kerala Assembly election are Rajan J. Pallan and Padmaja Venugopal. Rajan J. Pallan, representing the Congress-led UDF, is a well-known local leader who has served as the Mayor of Thrissur and is campaigning on his long record of urban development and civic work. Opposing him is Padmaja Venugopal, who is contesting on a BJP ticket and focusing her campaign on bringing fresh infrastructure and technology projects to the city. This contest is especially high-profile because it tests whether the BJP can build on its recent parliamentary success in the region or if the traditional UDF stronghold will hold firm.