Kerala Election 2026: Who is Shobha Surendran? Palakkad BJP candidate who allegedly paid money for votes, distributed saris

1 . Shobha Surendran controversy

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Shobha Surendran, the BJP candidate from Palakkad, has been facing allegations that she paid money for votes. An aide of Shobha allegedly offered Rs 500 notes to an elderly woman in a video, and later they attacked the person who filmed them. Shobha claimed one of the men made "sexually harassing gestures" at her when the video was circulating widely. There are also allegations that the BJP and Shobha distributed saris to women in the constituency, violating the Model of Conduct. The Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission and the Palakkad SP, stating that notes and saris were distributed for votes.