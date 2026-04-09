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Samay Raina 'Still Alive' Show: Mukesh Khanna brutally trolls comedian over 'Shaktiman', 'irrelevant people' remarks, says, 'Kutte ki dum'

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Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'? Indian origin drug dealer, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

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Kerala Election 2026: Who is Shobha Surendran? Palakkad BJP candidate who allegedly paid money for votes, distributed saris

Shobha Surendran, the BJP candidate from Palakkad, is facing heat over allegations of bribing voters with cash, just a day before the Kerala Assembly Election 2026. Here's all you need to know about the controversial candidate.

Varsha Agarwal | Apr 09, 2026, 10:59 AM IST

1.Shobha Surendran controversy

Shobha Surendran controversy
1

Shobha Surendran, the BJP candidate from Palakkad, has been facing allegations that she paid money for votes. An aide of Shobha allegedly offered Rs 500 notes to an elderly woman in a video, and later they attacked the person who filmed them. Shobha claimed one of the men made "sexually harassing gestures" at her when the video was circulating widely. There are also allegations that the BJP and Shobha distributed saris to women in the constituency, violating the Model of Conduct. The Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission and the Palakkad SP, stating that notes and saris were distributed for votes.

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2.Shobha Surendran's early life and education

Shobha Surendran's early life and education
2

Born into an Ambalavasi family at Wadakkancherry in Thrissur district of Kerala, Shobha is married to K. K. Surendran, a Bharatiya Janata Party politician from Malappuram. She lost her father while she was still in school. She became associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) from the age of 13. Sje os Graduate in B.A Hindi from the Dhakshina Bharatha Hindi Pracharasabha.   

3.Shobha Surendran's political journey

Shobha Surendran's political journey
3

She began her journey by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 1990s. Over three decades of her career, she has been a prominent BJP leader in Kerala. She held key positions, including State Vice President (2020-present), State General Secretary (2016-2020), National Executive Member (2015-2021), and Mahila Morcha State President (2010-2016). 

4.Shobha Surendran's net worth

Shobha Surendran's net worth
4

According to the electoral affidavit, Shobha Surendran has assets worth Rs 2,06,85,858 ~2 Crore+, including movable assests of Rs  60,70,853, and immovable assets of Rs 1,45,80,000-1 Crore+.

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5.Shobha Surendran's reputation

Shobha Surendran's reputation
5

The Kerala Assembly Election 2026 marks her second attempt in Palakkad as an Assembly candidate. Back in 2016, she delivered a breakthrough performance by pushing her party and alliance to the second position for the first time in the constituency’s history. She drew significant vote shares across contests, whether in the Palakkad Lok Sabha segment in 2014, the Kazhakkoottam Assembly election in 2021, or the Alappuzha Lok Sabha election in 2024. She is a key candidate from the BJP, placing significant hopes on her to deliver a breakthrough victory in Palakkad.

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