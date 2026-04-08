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Kerala assembly elections 2026: Top 5 key candidates to watch out; Why they matter?

As the Kerala assembly elections 2026 are set for Thursday, the campaigning has been closed on April 7, Tuesday. Kerala, the only state in India ruled by the Left, will see a major battle between UDF and LDF with BJP emerging as a third challenger.

Vaishali Shastri | Apr 08, 2026, 10:29 PM IST

1.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
1

Chief Minister and veteran left leader, Pinarayi Vijayan, is leading the Left Democratic Front (LDF) battle amid the anti-incumbency. Vijayan has been the primary face of the ruling alliance in Kerala (Left parties led by CPI (M)) and is contesting for his third term in the assembly from the Dharmadam constituency. Vijayan won the seat in 2016 and 2021. 

 

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2.Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
2

Former Union Minister Chandrasekhar is the president of BJP’s Kerala unit. Chandrasekhar is one of the prominent candidates of BJP-led NDA in Kerala. He is contesting from the Nemom seat in Thiruvananthapuram. In the 2024 general elections, he lost the Thiruvananthapuram seat to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. 

 

3.KK Shailaja

KK Shailaja
3

Veteran communist leader KK Shailaja is one of the most known faces of the LDF. The former minister is contesting the Peravoor constituency in Kannur district. She had won the last assembly election from Mattanur seat. One of her remarkable roles has been in handling the Nipah and COVID-19 outbreaks. 

 

4.V Muraleedharan

V Muraleedharan
4

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan is contesting from the Kazhakootam seat. Muraleedharan has not seen any big victory in the state elections, even then his prominence in the BJP cadre reflects the party’s calculative move to gain benefits. 

 

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5.Chandy Oomen

Chandy Oomen
5

Chandy Oommen is a popular Congress face in the opposition UDF. He is contesting again from Puthuppally seat in Kottayam district. He is the son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. He won the seat, held by his late father, in 2023 bypolls. 

 

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