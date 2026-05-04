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West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here

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West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here

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Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here

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Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 results, the list of the five richest candidates shows a wide wealth gap, from BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Congress' Ramesh Chennithala and more.

Anshika Pandey | May 04, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

1.BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar:

BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar:
1

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar tops the list with a huge margin, declaring total assets of Rs 93.88 crore. Most of his wealth, Rs 78.81 crore, is in movable assets, while immovable property stands at Rs 15 crore. His spouse has also declared Rs 18.10 crore in movable assets.

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2.Congress' Ramesh Chennithala:

Congress' Ramesh Chennithala:
2

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has declared total assets worth Rs 2.65 crore, with Rs 90.93 lakh in movable and Rs 1.74 crore in immovable property. Interestingly, his spouse’s assets of Rs 5.29 crore are almost double his own.

3.IU​ML's PK Kunhalikutty​:

IU​ML's PK Kunhalikutty​:
3

IUML’s P.K. Kunhalikutty comes a distant second with total assets of Rs 3.04 crore. This includes Rs 2.36 crore in immovable property and Rs 67.99 lakh in movable assets. His spouse adds another Rs 4.20 crore to the family’s overall wealth.

4.CPI(M)'s R Bindu:

CPI(M)'s R Bindu:
4

CPI(M) leader and minister R. Bindu reports total assets of Rs 2.14 crore, nearly evenly split between movable (Rs 1.03 crore) and immovable (Rs 1.11 crore) holdings. Her spouse has minimal assets, with just Rs 3.20 lakh in total.

Also read: Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapaty Vijay? Know all about actor-turned-politician's net worth, family, unknown facts and more

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5.KC(M)'s Jose K Mani:

KC(M)'s Jose K Mani:
5

KC(M) leader Jose K. Mani declares assets worth Rs 2.09 crore, including Rs 85.24 lakh movable and Rs 1.23 crore immovable property. However, his spouse holds significantly higher wealth, with declared assets of Rs 6.37 crore.

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