Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here

1 . BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar:

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BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar tops the list with a huge margin, declaring total assets of Rs 93.88 crore. Most of his wealth, Rs 78.81 crore, is in movable assets, while immovable property stands at Rs 15 crore. His spouse has also declared Rs 18.10 crore in movable assets.