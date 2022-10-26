Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple's wall, ceiling decorated with 550 gold layers, IN PICS

Uttarakhand: The gold layering has provided the Kedarnath temple a more attractive look.

The sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Dham has been decorated with gold. The walls and ceiling of the sanctum sanctorum have been given a new look with 550 gold layers.

The gold layering has provided the sanctum sanctorum a more attractive look. Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay told ANI that the work of golden decoration of the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath temple was completed Wednesday morning.