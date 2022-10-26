Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple's wall, ceiling decorated with 550 gold layers, IN PICS

Uttarakhand: The gold layering has provided the Kedarnath temple a more attractive look.
The sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Dham has been decorated with gold. The walls and ceiling of the sanctum sanctorum have been given a new look with 550 gold layers.
The gold layering has provided the sanctum sanctorum a more attractive look. Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay told ANI that the work of golden decoration of the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath temple was completed Wednesday morning.
1. Work completed in 3 days
Ajay said that this work was going on for the last three days. A six-member team from IIT Roorkee, Central Building Research Roorkee and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) visited Kedarnath Dham and inspected the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. (Photo: ANI)
2. Why walls and ceilings decorated with gold layers?
The work of applying gold lining in the sanctum sanctorum had begun after a report from the experts. Temple committee president Ajendra Ajay said 550 layers of gold were transported to Kedarnath three days ago through 18 horse mules. (Photo: ANI)
3. 19 artisans completed the work
Ajay said that 19 artisans have done the work of applying gold layers under the supervision of two ASI officers. (Photo: ANI)
4. Kedarnath closing date
The doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will be closed at 8:30 am on October 27. Since the opening of the doors in April-May this year, lakhs of devotees have visited Char Dham this year. (File photo)