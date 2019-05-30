KCR, Jagan Reddy not to attend swearing-in of Modi: Here is all the CMs skipping today's ceremony

Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the second time at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and newly-sworn in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will give a miss to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

KCR, who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Reddy earlier today, was to fly out to Delhi to attend Modi's oath taking. They, however, could not fly as the flights were not getting clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to land in New Delhi between 4 pm and 7 pm, reports said.

The swearing-in ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to be a grand affair with more than 6,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars set to be in attendance as President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues.

India invited leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries as well as Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov, the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and Mauritius PM Jugnauth for the Modi's swearing-in.