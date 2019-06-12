Rest of India sizzles in the longest heatwave of three decades, Kashmir gets a fresh coat of snow

The Kashmir Valley has received fresh snowfall, at Sonmarg and other adjoining areas of the Ganderbal district since Tuesday midnight.

When the whole country is reeling under a blazing heat wave, the upper reaches of Kashmir valley like Gurez, Peer Ki Gali have uncharacteristically received fresh snowfall this time of the year.

It is after a long time that in the month of June, the upper reaches of the Kashmir valley have received snowfall.

Displaying wide climatic disparity, Gujarat in Western India is supposed to take the brunt of severe cyclonic storm 'Vayu' heading towards the region with speeds of upto 130 kmph. Heavy rainfall is expected and Disaster Control has been prepped.

Meanwhile, the rest of India stares at an intense heatwave, the longest in three decades with temperatures flaring up to 48 degrees Celsius.