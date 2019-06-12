Rest of India sizzles in the longest heatwave of three decades, Kashmir gets a fresh coat of snow

The Kashmir Valley has received fresh snowfall, at Sonmarg and other adjoining areas of the Ganderbal district since Tuesday midnight.
When the whole country is reeling under a blazing heat wave, the upper reaches of Kashmir valley like Gurez, Peer Ki Gali have uncharacteristically received fresh snowfall this time of the year.
It is after a long time that in the month of June, the upper reaches of the Kashmir valley have received snowfall.
Displaying wide climatic disparity, Gujarat in Western India is supposed to take the brunt of severe cyclonic storm 'Vayu' heading towards the region with speeds of upto 130 kmph. Heavy rainfall is expected and Disaster Control has been prepped.
Meanwhile, the rest of India stares at an intense heatwave, the longest in three decades with temperatures flaring up to 48 degrees Celsius.
1. A dip in temperature
It’s been raining since yesterday in the lower reaches, in accordance with the Met department's predictions of rains in the valley. However, local reports said that the temperature dipped lower than the freezing point at certain areas of Central Kashmir like Baltal, Zojila and Sonmarg, as a result of which they received a fresh round of snowfall since last night that continued till morning today.
2. Heavy rainfall in the valley
All the weather reports over the week had predicted heavy rainfall for the valley. The precipitation reports for the region are (rainfall in mm):
Gulmarg (96mm)
Kupwara (42mm)
Poonch (42mm)
Pahalgam (52mm)
Srinagar has received 36mm rainfall over Monday and Tuesday.
3. A frozen white carpet, two inches thick
Local reports added that places like Gumri Zojila Pass, Drass Kargil, Minimarg, and Zero Point have received so heavy snowfall that almost two inches of snow have accumulated in these parts.
4. Accompanied by swift winds and landslides
5. Ladakh-Kashmir highway closes in summer
The Ladakh-Kashmir Highway, which remains closed on winter months due to snowfall and slippery road conditions that might lead to fatal accidents, was again closed today in the morning, reports said. Officials said that the traffic will resume once the snow subsides.