Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3026563
HomePhotos

Karnataka Shivamogga Airport to be inaugurated by PM Modi: Design, capacity and other features

The Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka is set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today, and it has a lot of key features which will offer smooth travel to passengers across the state.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 27, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka today, February 27. The Shivamogga Airport will soon be operational for the general public and will offer a lot of key features for the smooth travel of passengers.

PM Modi will be inaugurating the Shivamogga Airport at Sogane around 15 km from the city. The mega project in Karnataka was constructed at a cost of Rs 384 crore and is set to have the second longest runway in the state after the Bengaluru airport.

Apart from the launch of the new airport, PM Modi will be visiting the Shivamogga and the Beklagavi districts of Karnataka on Monday to inaugurate water supply projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission which will benefit more than 13 lakh people of the two districts.

Here is all you need to know about the Shivamogga Airport – 

1. Name of Shivamogga Airport

Name of Shivamogga Airport
1/5

The name of the Shivamogga Airport has not been revealed yet, but it is likely that it will be named Kuvempu Airport, after the famous poet Kuvempu. The airport was going to be named after BS Yediyurappa, but the politician denied the honour. (Photo - Twitter)

2. Exciting new features

Exciting new features
2/5

The features of the Shivamogga Airport, set to be launched today, include a terminal building, ATC tower, fire station building, taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall. (Photo - Twitter)

3. Connectivity of Shivamogga Airport

Connectivity of Shivamogga Airport
3/5

The connectivity of Shivamogga and other areas in the Malnad region is expected to be improved, and the airport has the capability of handling 300 passengers during peak hours. (Photo - Twitter)

4. Ninth airport in Karnataka

Ninth airport in Karnataka
4/5

The Shivamogga Airport is the ninth airport in Karnataka after Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, and Mangaluru. (Photo - Twitter)

5. Cost of Shivamogga Airport project

Cost of Shivamogga Airport project
5/5

The cost of the construction of the Shivamogga Airport is around Rs 450 crore, and the lotus-shaped Passenger Terminal Building is set to have a high-tech check-in system for a smoother flow of passengers. (Photo - Twitter)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt mesmerises in gown, Ranbir Kapoor looks classy in tuxedo in latest romantic photos, fans say 'couple goals'
Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal pose candidly with paps; Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Huma Qureshi attend wedding reception
Meet Lovekesh Kataria: Elvish Yadav's close friend, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant who lied to father, spent his fees on...
From Highway to Chandu Champion: 5 underrated gems from Sajid Nadiadwala
In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICICI Bank touches massive Rs 834402 crore mark, joins rare club of…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews