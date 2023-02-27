Karnataka Shivamogga Airport to be inaugurated by PM Modi: Design, capacity and other features

The Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka is set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today, and it has a lot of key features which will offer smooth travel to passengers across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka today, February 27. The Shivamogga Airport will soon be operational for the general public and will offer a lot of key features for the smooth travel of passengers.

PM Modi will be inaugurating the Shivamogga Airport at Sogane around 15 km from the city. The mega project in Karnataka was constructed at a cost of Rs 384 crore and is set to have the second longest runway in the state after the Bengaluru airport.

Apart from the launch of the new airport, PM Modi will be visiting the Shivamogga and the Beklagavi districts of Karnataka on Monday to inaugurate water supply projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission which will benefit more than 13 lakh people of the two districts.

Here is all you need to know about the Shivamogga Airport –