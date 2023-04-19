Search icon
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections

Several high-profile politicians have reported an increase in their wealth since the previous assembly elections, with some reporting assets worth hundreds of crores.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 19, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

Several people have declared their assets and submitted candidature papers for the May 10 Karnataka assembly election. Several high-profile politicians have reported an increase in their wealth since the previous assembly elections, with some reporting assets worth hundreds of crores.

 

1. MTB Nagaraj

MTB Nagaraj
1/5

MTB Nagaraj filed his candidature from Bengaluru's Hoskote Assembly seat. Nagaraj reported assets totaling Rs 1609 crore in his electoral affidavit.

 

2. DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar
2/5

According to the official paperwork, DK Shivakumar is the second-wealthiest candidate in the Karnataka election, with total assets worth more than Rs 1,400 crore.

3. Minister Munirathna

Minister Munirathna
3/5

Minister Munirathna's holdings were Rs 293 crore, and he is competing for office from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar district.

4. HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy
4/5

According to the EC's evidence, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's assets are worth more over Rs 181 crore. Kumaraswamy has announced his nomination for the Channapatna seat.

5. Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Nikhil Kumaraswamy
5/5

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the candidate for Ramanagaram, owns assets worth more than Rs 76 crore. Nikhil has two Kannada film rights, a Range Rover for Rs 2.16 crore, a Lamborghini Aventador worth Rs 2.90 crore, two vanity vehicles, and exercise equipment worth Rs 80.51 lakh.

