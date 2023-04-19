Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections

Several high-profile politicians have reported an increase in their wealth since the previous assembly elections, with some reporting assets worth hundreds of crores.
Several people have declared their assets and submitted candidature papers for the May 10 Karnataka assembly election. Several high-profile politicians have reported an increase in their wealth since the previous assembly elections, with some reporting assets worth hundreds of crores.
1. MTB Nagaraj
MTB Nagaraj filed his candidature from Bengaluru's Hoskote Assembly seat. Nagaraj reported assets totaling Rs 1609 crore in his electoral affidavit.
2. DK Shivakumar
According to the official paperwork, DK Shivakumar is the second-wealthiest candidate in the Karnataka election, with total assets worth more than Rs 1,400 crore.
3. Minister Munirathna
Minister Munirathna's holdings were Rs 293 crore, and he is competing for office from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar district.
4. HD Kumaraswamy
According to the EC's evidence, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's assets are worth more over Rs 181 crore. Kumaraswamy has announced his nomination for the Channapatna seat.
5. Nikhil Kumaraswamy
Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the candidate for Ramanagaram, owns assets worth more than Rs 76 crore. Nikhil has two Kannada film rights, a Range Rover for Rs 2.16 crore, a Lamborghini Aventador worth Rs 2.90 crore, two vanity vehicles, and exercise equipment worth Rs 80.51 lakh.