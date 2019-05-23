Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live: BJP on its way to massive win, extends leads in 24 seats

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live updates of 28 seats: Four-tier security in place at all 28 counting centres.
Counting for 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka began at 8 am on Thursday. A four-tier security has been put in place for counting of votes in all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state, an official said.
While counting centre for each Lok Sabha seat is at the district headquarters, Bengaluru has three centres - one each for its three constituencies - North, Central and South.
Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar said 8 counting centres have been identified as sensitive and central forces have been asked to guard them till the end of counting and declaration of results.
"Mobile handsets, laptops or any electronic device that can make audio or video record are not allowed inside the counting centres," Kumar told news agency IANS.
Amid concerns over safety of EVMs in the state, Kumar said on Tuesday that Electronic Voting Machines (EVM)s in Karnataka are well guarded and kept safely.
"As you know EVMs are guarded with multi-layer protection. So in the inner layer...core layer, we have got Central Paramilitary Forces.So, three sections of CPF are made available in each place where EVMs are stored and then the outer cordon is by the district police. So, it is all very safe," Kumar told reporters.
BJP leads in 24 seats, one independent candidate supported by BJP is also leading
BJP lead in 23 seats, one independent candidate supported by BJP is also leading
Congress leading in 2 seats, JD(S) leading in 1 seat
Asked by what time the final results would be out, Kumar said the first set of results may start from 3 PM and may be finished by 6 PM.
However, it can delay further too.
"There can be some delay, but that does not mean there will be very much delay, because generally we are starting our results from 12 PM.
But here, because four hours additional time will be required (for VVPAT counting), maybe from 3 PM onwards, we expect our results between 3 PM to 6 PM," Kumar added.
The CEO said a delay beyond 6 PM would take place if someone demanded the election results be recounted.
In addition to it, more number of postal ballots, as well as Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots System (ETPBS), will also delay the final results, Kumar said.
4. Nearly 1 lakh postal ballots
So far, 98,606 postal ballots have been received said Kumar, adding that 25,769 were from service voters and 24,846 from special messengers from facilitation centres.
The remaining arrived through post.
Regarding preparations, Kumar said that 28 Returning Officers, about 438 Assistant Returning Officers and 180 Aditional Returning Officers would be deployed across 28 constituencies.
There will be 3,224 tables arranged for counting and there will be 4,215 rounds.
The Chief Electoral Officer 3,682 counting supervisors, 3,707 counting assistants and3,738 micro observers have been deployed.