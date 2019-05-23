Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live: BJP on its way to massive win, extends leads in 24 seats

Counting for 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka began at 8 am on Thursday. A four-tier security has been put in place for counting of votes in all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state, an official said.

While counting centre for each Lok Sabha seat is at the district headquarters, Bengaluru has three centres - one each for its three constituencies - North, Central and South.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar said 8 counting centres have been identified as sensitive and central forces have been asked to guard them till the end of counting and declaration of results.

"Mobile handsets, laptops or any electronic device that can make audio or video record are not allowed inside the counting centres," Kumar told news agency IANS.

Amid concerns over safety of EVMs in the state, Kumar said on Tuesday that Electronic Voting Machines (EVM)s in Karnataka are well guarded and kept safely.

"As you know EVMs are guarded with multi-layer protection. So in the inner layer...core layer, we have got Central Paramilitary Forces.So, three sections of CPF are made available in each place where EVMs are stored and then the outer cordon is by the district police. So, it is all very safe," Kumar told reporters.