Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Know the heroic story of Captain Vikram Batra, who got martyred during India-Pakistan war

Captain Vikram Batra was one of the unsung heroes of the Kargil War. On Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022, let’s remember his patriotic story.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year to remember the sacrifices made by the Indian Armed forces during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. 23 years later on July 26, the nation is celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 to remember our victory in the war, and the unsung heroes of the Indian Army.

One of the most celebrated heroes of the 1999 Kargil War was Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life to protect his country from attacks from the Pakistani Army. Captain Batra made the nation proud by unfurling the tricolor on Tiger point, just as he took his last breath.