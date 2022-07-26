Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Know the heroic story of Captain Vikram Batra, who got martyred during India-Pakistan war

Captain Vikram Batra was one of the unsung heroes of the Kargil War. On Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022, let’s remember his patriotic story.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year to remember the sacrifices made by the Indian Armed forces during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. 23 years later on July 26, the nation is celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 to remember our victory in the war, and the unsung heroes of the Indian Army.
One of the most celebrated heroes of the 1999 Kargil War was Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life to protect his country from attacks from the Pakistani Army. Captain Batra made the nation proud by unfurling the tricolor on Tiger point, just as he took his last breath.
1. Who was Captain Vikram Batra?
Captain Vikram Batra was a 24-year-old Indian army officer, who played a crucial role in the victory of the Indian army over Pakistan in the Kargil war 23 years ago. When the war began, Captain Batra had gone to his hometown to celebrate Holi with his family. (File photo)
2. Captain Batra’s heroic promise of victory
Soon after the celebrations, he got a call from one of his colleagues, warning him of the attack from the Pakistani Army and that he can be called for service anytime soon. Batra, who had just completed his commando training, responded to his friend by saying that he will return from the war after hoisting the Indian tricolor on the peak – words that are still remembered today. (File photo)
3. Kargil War 1999: The battle of Tiger Point
The Pakistan Army had infiltrated the borders of India and captured the Battle of Point 5140, which has now been renamed Tiger Point. Under the leadership of Captain Vikram Batra, the Indian Army braved all the attacks and waved the Indian tricolor on the peak once again. (File photo)
4. Captain Batra’s death on July 7, 1999
Captain Vikram Batra, even amidst the terrible shelling of the Pakistani Army from high peaks during the Kargil war, reached out to the enemy and along with his fellow Captain Anuj Nayyar and other brave soldiers, destroyed the bunkers and posts of Pakistan. In this terrible battle, Captain Vikram Batra also made the supreme sacrifice for the country, killing five soldiers of Pakistan on July 7, 1999. (File photo)
5. Highest gallantry honour for Kargil War hero
Martyr Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest honour of gallantry, on August 15, 1999, for his supreme sacrifice and this valour. Meanwhile, his martyred companion Captain Anuj Nayyar was given the second-highest honour of gallantry, the Mahavir Chakra posthumously. (Photo - PTI)