Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: 10 things to know about India's great victory over Pakistan

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Here are 10 things to know about India's great victory over Pakistan in 1999

The 1999 Kargil war is imprinted in every Indian's mind. The Kargil operation was launched by the Indian Army to recapture the Indian territories from Pakistan intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999, and India came out victorious on July 26, 1999.

Since then, this day is marked as the Kargil Vijay Diwas to show respect and gratitude to the brave servicemen of the armed forces sacrificed their lives to earn back the positions that were unlawfully seized by Pakistan Army.

The Kargil War took place between May 3 and July 26, 1999, in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LOC). While the 60-day long war resulted in the loss of several lives on both sides, India eventually won the war by regaining control of all the previously held territory, re-establishing the status quo ante-bellum.

Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Kargil Vijay Diwas motorbike rally arrives in Srinagar