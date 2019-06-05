'Jo humse takraega wo choor choor ho jaega': Mamata's warning to BJP on Eid

Banerjee has been critical of BJP's use of the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram', alleging that the saffron party was mixing religion with politics by repeatedly using the phrase.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress suffered reverses in the recent Lok Sabha elections after it lost several of its seats the BJP, has been at the loggerheads with the party realising that it is making in-grounds in her state.

The chief minister who was recently mocked over her conduct on 'Jai Shri Ram' was seen in a combative mode Wednesday when she sent a strong message to her detractors on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr, saying "whoever messes with us will be decimated".

"Jo humse takraega wo choor choor ho jaega (whoever messes with us will be decimated). This is our slogan," she said in an apparent reference to the BJP which scripted a remarkable victory in the polls, bagging 18 of the 42 seats in the state.

Banerjee has been critical of BJP's use of the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram', alleging that the saffron party was mixing religion with politics by repeatedly using the phrase.