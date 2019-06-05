'Jo humse takraega wo choor choor ho jaega': Mamata's warning to BJP on Eid

Banerjee has been critical of BJP's use of the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram', alleging that the saffron party was mixing religion with politics by repeatedly using the phrase.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress suffered reverses in the recent Lok Sabha elections after it lost several of its seats the BJP, has been at the loggerheads with the party realising that it is making in-grounds in her state.
The chief minister who was recently mocked over her conduct on 'Jai Shri Ram' was seen in a combative mode Wednesday when she sent a strong message to her detractors on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr, saying "whoever messes with us will be decimated".
"Jo humse takraega wo choor choor ho jaega (whoever messes with us will be decimated). This is our slogan," she said in an apparent reference to the BJP which scripted a remarkable victory in the polls, bagging 18 of the 42 seats in the state.
1. When Mamata lost her cool over 'Jai Shri Ram' chanting
The chief minister has lost her cool twice in the last few weeks over people chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' at some places in the state while her motorcade was passing through.
"Hindus stand for 'tyaag' (renunciation), Muslims for 'imaan' (integrity), Christians for 'pyaar' (love) and Sikhs for 'balidan' (sacrifice). This is our beloved Hindustan and we will protect it," she told the gathering on Wednesday.
"There is nothing to be scared... Sometimes when the sun rises, its rays are very harsh, but they later fade away. Do not be scared, the faster they captured EVMs, the quicker they will go away," Banerjee added.
The TMC supremo has been alleging tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the general elections, and in the run-up to it.
2. BJP MP Ajay Bhatt compares Mamata Banerjee to a bull
Earlier in the day, BJP MP Ajay Bhatt compared Bengal Chief Minister with a bull over his reaction to Jai Shri Ram chanting. Bhatt had said, "CM Mamata Banerjee gets angry when someone chants 'Jai Shri Ram' in front of her the way a bull gets agitated after seeing a piece of red cloth."
"In Bengal, people have shaken Mamata Didi by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' I don't know what happens to her when she hears Ram's name. She gets angry when someone chants 'Jai Shri Ram' which reminds one of how a bull gets agitated after seeing a piece of red cloth," Ajay Bhatt said.
3. TRP of 'Jai Sri Ram' going down: Mamata's newphew mocks BJP for using 'Jai Maha Kali'
After 'Jai Sri Ram', BJP included 'Jai Maha Kali' in its list of slogans to further connect with the people of Bengal and emerge as a possible alternative to the TMC in the state.
The inclusion of 'Jai Maha Kali' in its list of slogans of BJP came at a time when the TMC has accused it of being a party of outsiders who do not understand the culture of Bengal.
However, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee had hit out on BJP for shifting on 'Jai Maha Kali' and said, "They (BJP) have decided to change the slogan from Jai Sri Ram to Jai Maha Kali as the TRP of Ram is on a downward slide. They are mixing religion with politics."
4. Mamata Banerjee behaving in an anti-Constitutional way
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of behaving in a manner which was "anti-democracy and anti-Constitution".
"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is behaving in an anti-democracy, anti-secular, anti-Constitutional and anti-human fashion. This is shameful as well as painful.
She even went to the extent of saying that the Prime Minister was not her PM. This shows she is a dark patch on democracy. She should improve her behaviour. Otherwise neither the people of Bengal nor the people of India will forgive her," Kumar said.