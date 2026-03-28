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Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport ahead of opening

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Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport ahead of opening

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Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport ahead of opening

Jewar Airport, Delhi-NCR’s second international hub, launches with a 3,900m runway, modern terminal and cargo facilities.

Monica Singh | Mar 28, 2026, 10:42 AM IST

1.Jewar Airport – Delhi-NCR’s New Gateway

Jewar Airport – Delhi-NCR’s New Gateway
1

Jewar Airport will be the second major international airport in Delhi-NCR, reducing pressure on IGI Airport. Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, it ensures seamless passenger and cargo connectivity.

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2.Modern Infrastructure & Facilities

Modern Infrastructure & Facilities
2

The airport features a 3,900-meter runway, a modern passenger terminal, and advanced cargo facilities. It is designed to handle large aircraft efficiently and support future growth.

3.Capacity & Development Plan

Capacity & Development Plan
3

Phase 1 will serve 12 million passengers annually, expanding to 70 million and 1 million tonnes of cargo once fully developed. A 40-acre MRO facility ensures comprehensive aviation support.

4.Sustainable & Cultural Design

Sustainable & Cultural Design
4

Jewar Airport aims for net-zero emissions and all-weather operations. Its architecture draws inspiration from traditional Ghats and Havelis, blending modernity with Indian heritage

 

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5.Economic Impact & Connectivity

Economic Impact & Connectivity
5

The airport boosts trade for farmers and SMEs while creating hundreds of thousands of jobs in aviation, logistics, and hospitality. Phase 1 was developed under a PPP model with Rs 11,200 crore investment.

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