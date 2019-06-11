Jet Airways Hijacking: Man who put hijack note gets life imprisonment, fined Rs 5 crore

On 30/10/2017, a Jet Airways Flight bound for Mumbai from Delhi was forced to land after an airhostess found a note that said: "There are hijackers on board and explosives on the plane."

In a judgement that will deter pranksters, a man who left a note about hijacking was given life imprisonment and fined Rs 5 crore by a special NIA court. Out of the amount, Rs 1,00,000 will be paid to the pilots, Rs 50,000 to airhostesses and Rs 25,000 to each passenger.

