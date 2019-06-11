Jet Airways Hijacking: Man who put hijack note gets life imprisonment, fined Rs 5 crore

On 30/10/2017, a Jet Airways Flight bound for Mumbai from Delhi was forced to land after an airhostess found a note that said: "There are hijackers on board and explosives on the plane."
In a judgement that will deter pranksters, a man who left a note about hijacking was given life imprisonment and fined Rs 5 crore by a special NIA court. Out of the amount, Rs 1,00,000 will be paid to the pilots, Rs 50,000 to airhostesses and Rs 25,000 to each passenger.
1. Plane forced to land in Ahmedabad
The planed was forced to land in Ahmedabad. The case was registered and investigated by Crime Branch, Ahmedabad and Birju Salla was arrested on suspicion. The NIA re-registered the case under various sections of the Anti-Hijacking Act of 2016 on and took over the investigation from the Crime Branch.
2. 'Intentionally committed act'
During the investigation, clinching evidence regarding preparation of the threat note and its placement on the plane was collected. It was further established that accused Birju Kishor Salla intentionally committed the act to disrupt the operation of aircraft (9W339 of Jet Airways) while on board.
3. Anti-Hijacking Act 2016
He also jeopardized the safety of the passengers and crew members on board by an intentional act of putting printed threat letter inside the toilet of said aircraft. On 23/01/2018, the chargesheet was filed in the NIA Special.
This was the first case registered under the Anti Hijacking Act 2016 by NIA and resulted in him getting life imprisonment and an exemplary fine of Rs 5 crore.