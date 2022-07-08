After ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s murder, know about assassinations that shook India since Independence

Shinzo Abe was shot dead by a man during a political rally in the Nara City of Japan earlier today, shaking the entire country to the core.
Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was shot dead on July 8 while he was addressing a political rally in the Nara City of Japan. He was shot in the chest by a man, who was later arrested by the local police. The entire country was taken by shock and grief, as Japan has some of the strictest gun safety laws in the world.
Meanwhile, the person who shot Abe, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested by the police and taken in for questioning, where it was revealed that he was disgruntled and “dissatisfied” with Abe. Though the assassination is tragic, this is not the first time a political leader has been killed.
After Abe’s shocking death, take a look at some of the most shocking assassinations in the history of India –
1. Mahatma Gandhi
Known as "Father of the Nation` Mahatma Gandhi who played a significant role in the country’s freedom movement fell to the bullets of Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. Godse, who held Gandhi responsible for the partition, was later tried in court and hanged.
2. Indira Gandhi
Indira Gandhi, who was the Prime Minister in 1984, was shot by her bodyguards Beant Singh Satwant Singh and others on October 31 at her residence following Operation Blue Star at Golden Temple in Amritsar by removing Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his armed supporters from the premises which is a sacred site of the Sikh religion.
3. Rajiv Gandhi
Indira Gandhi’s son and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by the LTTE terrorist in 1991 during the poll campaign in Sri Perumbudur in Tamil Nadu. He was killed by suicide bombers on May 21. The attack on Gandhi was made by Thenmozhi Rajaratnam, also known as Dhanu. 14 others were killed in the attack, besides Gandhi.
4. Beant Singh
Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh was also gunned down by the Sikh terrorists in 1995. He was killed at the secretariat complex in Chandigarh. The blast claimed the lives of 17 others, including Beant Singh who was accompanied by his close friend Ranjodh Singh Mann on the day of the assassination.
5. Pratap Singh Kairon
Former Chief Minister of Punjab Partap Singh Kairon was killed after he stepped down from the chair and while travelling on GT Road on February 6, 1965 in Sonepat when he was on way from Delhi to Chandigarh.
(With IANS inputs)