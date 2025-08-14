Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link here
Monica Singh | Aug 14, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
1.Mathura
Mathura in Uttar Pradesh is the centre of Janmashtami celebrations. Temples like Dwarkadhish and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi are decorated with flowers and lights, while devotees join midnight aartis, devotional songs, and Ras Leela performances.
2.Udupi
The Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi is beautifully decorated with lamps, flowers, and rangolis. Devotees enjoy devotional songs, scripture readings, and rituals, making Udupi’s Janmashtami celebrations a unique blend of spirituality and coastal charm.
3.Vrindavan
Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna spent his childhood, celebrates Janmashtami with great devotion. Temples like Banke Bihari and ISKCON host bhajans, dance performances, and flower showers.
4.Mumbai
Mumbai’s Janmashtami is known for its lively Dahi Handi events, where teams form human pyramids to break pots of curd, milk, and butter, celebrating Krishna’s playful spirit with music, dance, and street processions.
5.Jaipur
In Jaipur, Janmashtami is celebrated royally, with temples like Govind Dev Ji decorated in gold and silver. Traditional Rajasthani music, folk dances, and devotional plays add to the festive atmosphere.
6.Puri
Puri in Odisha, famous for the Jagannath Temple, adds a coastal touch to celebrations. The rituals feature offerings, bhajans, and devotional plays on Krishna’s life, drawing thousands of pilgrims and tourists.
7.Dwarka
Dwarka in Gujarat, believed to be Lord Krishna’s capital, celebrates with grandeur. The Dwarkadhish Temple hosts special aartis, cultural programs, and darshan arrangements, attracting pilgrims seeking blessings and festive experiences.