Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link here

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no impact on...

What is cloudburst? What triggered flash flood, killing 38 in Kishtwar? India's five most devastating cloudbursts

'The ending is so...': Toronto artists recreate Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's iconic Om Shanti Om scene

US-based S&P upgrades India's rating, calls it 'buoyant economy', contrary to what Donald Trump said

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri makes BIG claims, says he was blackmailed over...: 'Couple of them called...'

'It's bogus talk, they don't have...': Ex-India star on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli playing Vijay Hazare Trophy

''It may seem cute, but...'': IFS officer slams man for taking leopard cub on car ride in himachal, WATCH

Engineering Real-Time Intelligence: Bhaskar Yakkanti’s Contributions to Scalable Data Systems

UPI Alert! GPay, PhonePe, Paytm users will not be able to make this transaction from October 1; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct link here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at ibps.in; check steps to download, direct lin

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no impact on...

Setback for Narayana Murthy as Infosys fined Rs 6600000 for...; company says no

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos

Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught

Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities

7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that h

HomePhotos

INDIA

Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities

Janmashtami 2025 is coming, and India is ready for grand celebrations of Lord Krishna’s birth. From lively midnight rituals to colorful processions, these 7 cities offer magical experiences where devotees and visitors can truly witness Janmashtami festivities in full swing.

Monica Singh | Aug 14, 2025, 06:02 PM IST

1.Mathura

Mathura
1

Mathura in Uttar Pradesh is the centre of Janmashtami celebrations. Temples like Dwarkadhish and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi are decorated with flowers and lights, while devotees join midnight aartis, devotional songs, and Ras Leela performances.

Advertisement

2.Udupi

Udupi
2

The Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi is beautifully decorated with lamps, flowers, and rangolis. Devotees enjoy devotional songs, scripture readings, and rituals, making Udupi’s Janmashtami celebrations a unique blend of spirituality and coastal charm.

3.Vrindavan

Vrindavan
3

Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna spent his childhood, celebrates Janmashtami with great devotion. Temples like Banke Bihari and ISKCON host bhajans, dance performances, and flower showers.

4.Mumbai

Mumbai
4

Mumbai’s Janmashtami is known for its lively Dahi Handi events, where teams form human pyramids to break pots of curd, milk, and butter, celebrating Krishna’s playful spirit with music, dance, and street processions.

TRENDING NOW

5.Jaipur

Jaipur
5

In Jaipur, Janmashtami is celebrated royally, with temples like Govind Dev Ji decorated in gold and silver. Traditional Rajasthani music, folk dances, and devotional plays add to the festive atmosphere.

6.Puri

Puri
6

Puri in Odisha, famous for the Jagannath Temple, adds a coastal touch to celebrations. The rituals feature offerings, bhajans, and devotional plays on Krishna’s life, drawing thousands of pilgrims and tourists.

7.Dwarka

Dwarka
7

Dwarka in Gujarat, believed to be Lord Krishna’s capital, celebrates with grandeur. The Dwarkadhish Temple hosts special aartis, cultural programs, and darshan arrangements, attracting pilgrims seeking blessings and festive experiences.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, she is...
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, she is...
Meet IAS power couple Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and Artika Shukla, same batch as IAS Tina Dabi-Athar Aamir, met in..., now posted in...
Meet IAS power couple Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and Artika Shukla, same batch as...
"If things don't go well...'': US warns of more tariffs on India if Trump-Putin Alaska talks fail
"If things don't go well...'': US warns of more tariffs on India if Trump-Putin
John Abraham urges Chief Justice to review stray dog order in Delhi-NCR: ‘Neither practical nor…’
John Abraham urges Chief Justice to review stray dog order in Delhi-NCR
Meet Saaniya Chandhok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, she is granddaughter of...
Meet Saaniya Chandhok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
Janmashtami 2025: 7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
7 cities in India where you can experience Krishna’s birth festivities
From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that help them stay fit
From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secret diets of Bollywood divas that h
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE