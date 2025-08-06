Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

1 . Mathura

Mathura, revered as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, holds immense spiritual significance in Hinduism. The Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple stands at the exact spot where he is believed to have been born in a prison cell. The atmosphere of the city is steeped in devotion, especially during Janmashtami, when thousands of devotees gather to relive the divine birth through rituals, music, and processions. Every corner of this ancient city echoes tales from Krishna's early life.