Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Kishore Kumar's lesser-known granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works as..., she is Shah Rukh Khan's...

Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, Apple takes big step, has this ChatGPT connection

Uttarakhand: 5 dead, 60 feared swept away as cloudburst triggers flash floods in Uttarkashi

Schengen BIG update for Indians, new visa rules introduced for this country, check documents that will be considered

Repo rate remains unchanged at 5.5% amid Donald Trump's tariff threat

Meet IAS Tushar Singla's beautiful wife, popular IPS officer, who left medical career, cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., she is from...

PM Modi takes BIG step to strengthen ties with Philippines, grants free...

SHOCKING! Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead actress, passes away at 33, lost her battle to..

'Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are in love': Insider reveals how romance blossomed between them: 'They’ve no plans of...'

Not Ghajini, this film was first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 100 crore, ran for over 100 weeks, had 14 songs, sold 125 million tickets, movie name is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Kishore Kumar's lesser-known granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works as..., she is Shah Rukh Khan's...

Meet Kishore's granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works..

Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, Apple takes big step, has this ChatGPT connection

Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, Apple takes big step, has this ChatGPT connection

Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's how to make it

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's recipe

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for

HomePhotos

INDIA

Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

As Janmashtami 2025 approaches, explore six Indian cities where Lord Krishna's divine presence still resonates; from his birth in Mathura to his playful leelas in Vrindavan. These sacred places continue to embody the timeless legacy of the beloved deity.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 06, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

1.Mathura

Mathura
1

Mathura, revered as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, holds immense spiritual significance in Hinduism. The Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple stands at the exact spot where he is believed to have been born in a prison cell. The atmosphere of the city is steeped in devotion, especially during Janmashtami, when thousands of devotees gather to relive the divine birth through rituals, music, and processions. Every corner of this ancient city echoes tales from Krishna's early life.

Advertisement

2.Vrindavan

Vrindavan
2

Just a short distance from Mathura lies Vrindavan, the sacred town where Krishna spent his enchanting childhood. It is here that he played the flute, danced with Radha and the gopis, and performed countless divine leelas. With over 5,000 temples, including the famed Banke Bihari and Radha Madan Mohan shrines, Vrindavan continues to draw devotees who seek to immerse themselves in Krishna’s loving and playful spirit.

3.Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra
3

Kurukshetra is a city sanctified by the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, which Lord Krishna delivered to Arjuna on the battlefield of the Mahabharata. The sacred site of Jyotisar, where this conversation is believed to have taken place, remains a revered pilgrimage destination. The city’s spiritual energy is palpable, making it a place not just of historical importance, but of deep philosophical and devotional reflection.

 

4.Dwarka

Dwarka
4

Dwarka, located in Gujarat, is said to be the ancient kingdom founded by Krishna after leaving Mathura. It is considered one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. The majestic Dwarkadhish Temple, with its towering spires and deep-rooted traditions, stands as a powerful reminder of Krishna’s royal presence. Archaeological explorations have even hinted at submerged remains of the original Dwarka, adding a mystical layer to its legacy.

TRENDING NOW

5.Puri

Puri
5

Puri, in Odisha, may be famous for the Jagannath Temple, but this deity is regarded as a form of Lord Krishna. The temple’s elaborate rituals and the world-famous Rath Yatra are rooted in Vaishnavite tradition and Krishna devotion. The town pulses with divine energy, especially during festivals, making it an essential stop for those tracing the spiritual footprints of Krishna across India.

6.Nathdwara

Nathdwara
6

Nestled in Rajasthan, Nathdwara is home to the sacred Shrinathji Temple, which enshrines a black marble idol of Krishna as a child lifting the Govardhan Hill. The idol is believed to have manifested on its own and was moved here from Mathura in the 17th century to protect it from Mughal invasions. Nathdwara remains a vibrant center of the Pushtimarg tradition, where Krishna is worshipped with grandeur and deep personal devotion.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: List of major Tests records broken, created in 5-match IND vs ENG series
List of major Tests records broken, created in 5-match IND vs ENG series
Mahavatar Narsimha: Makers share crucial update on OTT release of blockbuster animated film, say 'we have not...'
Mahavatar Narsimha: Makers share crucial update on OTT release of animated film
Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrested in Lucknow, here's what happened
Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrested in Lucknow, here's what happened
Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...
Meet man who gets key role from Rata Tata's firm, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover
How much does Sub-Divisional Magistrate earn? Know salary, perks and more
How much does Sub-Divisional Magistrate earn? Know salary, perks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on
6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on
Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's how to make it
Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's recipe
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE