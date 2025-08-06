Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

Meet Kishore Kumar's lesser-known granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works as..., she is Shah Rukh Khan's...
INDIA
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 06, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
1.Mathura
Mathura, revered as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, holds immense spiritual significance in Hinduism. The Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple stands at the exact spot where he is believed to have been born in a prison cell. The atmosphere of the city is steeped in devotion, especially during Janmashtami, when thousands of devotees gather to relive the divine birth through rituals, music, and processions. Every corner of this ancient city echoes tales from Krishna's early life.
2.Vrindavan
Just a short distance from Mathura lies Vrindavan, the sacred town where Krishna spent his enchanting childhood. It is here that he played the flute, danced with Radha and the gopis, and performed countless divine leelas. With over 5,000 temples, including the famed Banke Bihari and Radha Madan Mohan shrines, Vrindavan continues to draw devotees who seek to immerse themselves in Krishna’s loving and playful spirit.
3.Kurukshetra
Kurukshetra is a city sanctified by the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, which Lord Krishna delivered to Arjuna on the battlefield of the Mahabharata. The sacred site of Jyotisar, where this conversation is believed to have taken place, remains a revered pilgrimage destination. The city’s spiritual energy is palpable, making it a place not just of historical importance, but of deep philosophical and devotional reflection.
4.Dwarka
Dwarka, located in Gujarat, is said to be the ancient kingdom founded by Krishna after leaving Mathura. It is considered one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. The majestic Dwarkadhish Temple, with its towering spires and deep-rooted traditions, stands as a powerful reminder of Krishna’s royal presence. Archaeological explorations have even hinted at submerged remains of the original Dwarka, adding a mystical layer to its legacy.
5.Puri
Puri, in Odisha, may be famous for the Jagannath Temple, but this deity is regarded as a form of Lord Krishna. The temple’s elaborate rituals and the world-famous Rath Yatra are rooted in Vaishnavite tradition and Krishna devotion. The town pulses with divine energy, especially during festivals, making it an essential stop for those tracing the spiritual footprints of Krishna across India.
6.Nathdwara
Nestled in Rajasthan, Nathdwara is home to the sacred Shrinathji Temple, which enshrines a black marble idol of Krishna as a child lifting the Govardhan Hill. The idol is believed to have manifested on its own and was moved here from Mathura in the 17th century to protect it from Mughal invasions. Nathdwara remains a vibrant center of the Pushtimarg tradition, where Krishna is worshipped with grandeur and deep personal devotion.