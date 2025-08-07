Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence

Big setback to Justice Yashwant Varma, Supreme court rejects plea challenging CJI's recommendation for his impeachment
INDIA
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 07, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
1.Barsana: Radha Rani Mandir (Shriji Temple)
Nestled atop the Bhanugarh hill in Barsana, this temple marks the birthplace of Goddess Radha. Believed to emanate her personal shakti (power), it is one of the most revered Shakti‑Peeths of Bhakti. The temple traces its roots back to King Vajranabh and was later developed by Narayan Bhatt and Raja Todarmal in 1675 AD.
2.Vrindavan: Prem Mandir and Radha Damodar Temple
Vrindavan is considered the divine playground of Radha-Krishna. Prem Mandir is a grand marble temple dedicated to their eternal love, while Radha Damodar Temple, established in 1542 CE, is one of the oldest temples founded by the Goswamis, radiating centuries of devotional energy.
3.Radha Kund
Radha Kund is a sacred water tank believed to be created by Radha herself. According to legend, Krishna dug Shyam Kund, and Radha created Radha Kund beside it. Bathing here is believed to purify the soul and evoke divine love, making it a powerful pilgrimage destination.
4.Nandgaon
Located near Barsana, Nandgaon is the childhood home of Lord Krishna. Radha is said to have visited this town often, especially to cook for Krishna at Yashoda’s request. The air of this serene village still holds the affectionate energy of their youthful pastimes.
5.Prem Sarovar
Known as the Lake of Love, Prem Sarovar is said to have been formed from the tears of Radha and Krishna during a moment of deep separation. It remains a peaceful and emotionally powerful place where their divine love story continues to echo in silence.