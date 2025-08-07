Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence

1 . Barsana: Radha Rani Mandir (Shriji Temple)

Nestled atop the Bhanugarh hill in Barsana, this temple marks the birthplace of Goddess Radha. Believed to emanate her personal shakti (power), it is one of the most revered Shakti‑Peeths of Bhakti. The temple traces its roots back to King Vajranabh and was later developed by Narayan Bhatt and Raja Todarmal in 1675 AD.