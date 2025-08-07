Twitter
INDIA

Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence

As Janmashtami 2025 nears, devotion to Krishna grows, but no celebration is complete without Radha. Here are 5 sacred places in India where Radha’s divine energy is believed to still reside. A soulful journey for this festive season.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 07, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

1.Barsana: Radha Rani Mandir (Shriji Temple)

Barsana: Radha Rani Mandir (Shriji Temple)
1

Nestled atop the Bhanugarh hill in Barsana, this temple marks the birthplace of Goddess Radha. Believed to emanate her personal shakti (power), it is one of the most revered Shakti‑Peeths of Bhakti. The temple traces its roots back to King Vajranabh and was later developed by Narayan Bhatt and Raja Todarmal in 1675 AD.

2.Vrindavan: Prem Mandir and Radha Damodar Temple

Vrindavan: Prem Mandir and Radha Damodar Temple
2

Vrindavan is considered the divine playground of Radha-Krishna. Prem Mandir is a grand marble temple dedicated to their eternal love, while Radha Damodar Temple, established in 1542 CE, is one of the oldest temples founded by the Goswamis, radiating centuries of devotional energy.

3.Radha Kund

Radha Kund
3

Radha Kund is a sacred water tank believed to be created by Radha herself. According to legend, Krishna dug Shyam Kund, and Radha created Radha Kund beside it. Bathing here is believed to purify the soul and evoke divine love, making it a powerful pilgrimage destination.

 

4.Nandgaon

Nandgaon
4

Located near Barsana, Nandgaon is the childhood home of Lord Krishna. Radha is said to have visited this town often, especially to cook for Krishna at Yashoda’s request. The air of this serene village still holds the affectionate energy of their youthful pastimes.

5.Prem Sarovar

Prem Sarovar
5

Known as the Lake of Love, Prem Sarovar is said to have been formed from the tears of Radha and Krishna during a moment of deep separation. It remains a peaceful and emotionally powerful place where their divine love story continues to echo in silence.

