Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel confirm for The 50, actress is 'ready to challenge limits, embrace chaos', his beau says he's entering with 'sharper clarity'
Is Shashi Tharoor set to quit Congress ahead of Kerala Assembly Election 2026? Why is he at war with Rahul Gandhi?
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik hugs Irfan Pathan after thrilling F2 Double Wicket Clash at World Cricket Festival; Watch video
Love, Marriage, Murder: How two convicted killers found romance behind bars, now set to tie knot in Rajasthan's Alwar
Suniel Shetty becomes emotional on Border 2 release, celebrates Ahan Shetty's role, calls it 'circle of life': 'Border is reminder of why peace exists'
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Announced: Step-by step guide to download scorecards, check direct link here
Karnataka: High Court permits bike taxis across state, allows government to impose conditions
Stop Payment Fraud without Stopping Customers with Stream-First Signals and AI
Contaminated water strikes Indore again: After 22 deaths, another disease outbreak scare
Why Donald Trump shut door on Canada: Inside Gaza 'Board of Peace' snub
INDIA
Monica Singh | Jan 23, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
1.Snowfall brings life to a standstill in Kashmir
Heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley has disrupted daily life, with key highways and roads covered in thick layers of snow.
2.Winter Spell Beautifies the Valley
The valley has been transformed into a picturesque winter wonderland by icy weather.
3.Kashmir Transformed by Snow-Covered Trees
Fresh snowfall has blanketed tree branches across Kashmir, creating a picturesque winter scene.
4.Snow Warning Issued for Kashmir Valley
The meteorological department has issued an alert to residents of heavy snowfall in the Valley, with higher areas expected to be most affected.
5.Srinagar Airport Faces Delays Amid Snowfall
Heavy snowfall in Kashmir has caused disruptions at Srinagar airport, affecting flight schedules and passenger movement.
6.Winter Wonderland Covers the Valley
The Valley’s roads, fields, and rooftops are now cloaked in snow, creating a breathtaking icy spectacle.