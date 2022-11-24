Search icon
Jammu and Kashmir photos: IED devices, guns, Rs 5 lakh found in package in Samba

Jammu-Kashmir: An IED along with other items found in a suspicious package dropped from a drone in Samba

Following credible tips, a police team from Vijaypur Police Station in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, located one suspicious sealed packet today in a field close to Chhani Manhasan. Additional SP Surinder Chaudhary interacted with the media and relayed information about the situation.

 

A Bomb Disposal Squad was called to the scene to check for explosive materials, according to Additional SP Surinder Chaudhary.

 

When the suspicious packet was opened, around Rs 5 Lakhs cash in Indian currency, 2 Chinese pistols, 4 magazines, around 60 rounds of bullets, detonator & 2 IEDs were found. 

The pictures of the illegal items that were discovered within the package are shown here.

Almost certainly, this is an instance of a package being dropped by drone over international borders. Maybe someone plotted to pull out an incident: SSP Samba Abhishek Mahajan.

Security forces have witnessed drones from Pakistan crossing the border and dropping these kinds of items in the past.

