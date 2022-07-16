Jagdeep Dhankhar named NDA's vice presidential candidate: Know 5 controversies involving the West Bengal Governor

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been in the limelight since becoming Governor of West Bengal in July 2019 over various with the Mamata Banerjee government.
Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose candidature as NDA's vice-presidential candidate was announced Saturday, has been in the limelight since becoming Governor of West Bengal in July, 2019 over frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government.
Dhankhar has had a tumultuous relationship with the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state. The TMC leadership has often accused him of acting as an `agent of the BJP', while the saffron party in the state looked upon him as an upholder of constitutional norms'.
On his part, Dhankhar has claimed he has gone by the rule book and the Constitution in pointing out issues to the Mamata Banerjee government and the state legislature.
Check out 5 controversies involving him:
1. Tussle over bill replacing Governor with CM as chancellor of state universities
Dhankhar recently announced that he had appointed Mahua Mukherjee as the next vice-chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University (RBU).
The move comes even as a bill nominating Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of state-run universities awaits his mandatory nod.
Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress said the governor has once again proved "he does not believe in democratic principles and federalism." (Photo: ANI)
2. Mamata Banerjee blocks him on Twitter
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee this year blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter due to latter's repeated tweets targeting her government.
“I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter,” Mamata had said. (Photo: ANI)
3. Controversy over his visit to post-poll hit areas in May 2021
The chief minister and the governor of West Bengal got involved in a war of words in May 2021 after Mamata Banerjee wrote to him claiming that his planned visit to post-poll violence-affected Cooch Behar district violates norms,
Jagdeep Dhankhar had hit back saying he is discharging duties mandated by the Constitution.
The CM, in her letter, referred to the ‘Manual of Protocol and Ceremonials’ of the home department of the state government, which says that visits of governors are finalised by the secretary of the governor after obtaining the orders of the government.
4. No entry in Jadavpur University in 2019
For the first time in the history of Jadavpur University, Dhankar was not allowed to enter the institute’s premises by the employees’ union having allegiance to the ruling party on the day of the annual convocation on December 24, 2019, and the event was held without his presence.
Expressing his anger, Dhankar alleged the education system in Bengal “has been completely politicised’’ and the DNA of Bengal’s education “is being poisoned’’. (Photo: ANI)
5. Withdraw "jihad against BJP" jibe: West Bengal Governor to Mamata Banerjee
In a recent tussle with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Dhankhar on Wednesday asked the TMC chief to withdraw her alleged comment declaring that the Trinamool Congress will observe July 21 as "a day of jihad against the BJP".
In a letter to Mamata Banerjee, Mr Dhankhar claimed that such an "authoritarian and undemocratic" statement will bring the "death knell" of democracy and rule of law. (Photo: ANI)