Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Jagdeep Dhankhar named NDA's vice presidential candidate: Know 5 controversies involving the West Bengal Governor

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been in the limelight since becoming Governor of West Bengal in July 2019 over various with the Mamata Banerjee government.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 16, 2022, 10:28 PM IST

Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose candidature as NDA's vice-presidential candidate was announced Saturday, has been in the limelight since becoming Governor of West Bengal in July, 2019 over frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government.

Dhankhar has had a tumultuous relationship with the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state. The TMC leadership has often accused him of acting as an `agent of the BJP', while the saffron party in the state looked upon him as an upholder of constitutional norms'.

On his part, Dhankhar has claimed he has gone by the rule book and the Constitution in pointing out issues to the Mamata Banerjee government and the state legislature.

Check out 5 controversies involving him: 

1. Tussle over bill replacing Governor with CM as chancellor of state universities

Tussle over bill replacing Governor with CM as chancellor of state universities
1/5

Dhankhar recently announced that he had appointed Mahua Mukherjee as the next vice-chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University (RBU).

The move comes even as a bill nominating Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of state-run universities awaits his mandatory nod.

Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress said the governor has once again proved "he does not believe in democratic principles and federalism." (Photo: ANI)

2. Mamata Banerjee blocks him on Twitter

Mamata Banerjee blocks him on Twitter
2/5

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee this year blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter due to latter's repeated tweets targeting her government.

“I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter,” Mamata had said. (Photo: ANI)

3. Controversy over his visit to post-poll hit areas in May 2021

Controversy over his visit to post-poll hit areas in May 2021
3/5

The chief minister and the governor of West Bengal got involved in a war of words in May 2021 after Mamata Banerjee wrote to him claiming that his planned visit to post-poll violence-affected Cooch Behar district violates norms,

Jagdeep Dhankhar had hit back saying he is discharging duties mandated by the Constitution.

The CM, in her letter, referred to the ‘Manual of Protocol and Ceremonials’ of the home department of the state government, which says that visits of governors are finalised by the secretary of the governor after obtaining the orders of the government.

4. No entry in Jadavpur University in 2019

No entry in Jadavpur University in 2019
4/5

For the first time in the history of Jadavpur University, Dhankar was not allowed to enter the institute’s premises by the employees’ union having allegiance to the ruling party on the day of the annual convocation on December 24, 2019, and the event was held without his presence.

Expressing his anger, Dhankar alleged the education system in Bengal “has been completely politicised’’ and the DNA of Bengal’s education “is being poisoned’’. (Photo: ANI)

5. Withdraw "jihad against BJP" jibe: West Bengal Governor to Mamata Banerjee

Withdraw
5/5

In a recent tussle with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee,  Dhankhar on Wednesday asked the TMC chief to withdraw her alleged comment declaring that the Trinamool Congress will observe July 21 as "a day of jihad against the BJP".

In a letter to Mamata Banerjee, Mr Dhankhar claimed that such an "authoritarian and undemocratic" statement will bring the "death knell" of democracy and rule of law. (Photo: ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICSE class 10 results date announced: Know time and steps to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.