ISRO announces date, time for Chandrayaan-2 mission launch: All you need to know

The landing on the moon near the South Pole, an uncharted territory so far, would be on September 6 or 7, Sivan told reporters here, as the Indian space agency is all set to embark on its most complex mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Wednesday said that India's second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, would be launched on July 15, at 2:51 am. ISRO Chairman K Sivan announced this in a press conference that was held today.

The launch would take place at 2.51 am on board the GSLV MK-III vehicle from the spaceport of Sriharikota. The ISRO had earlier kept the launch window for the mission from July 9 to July 16.