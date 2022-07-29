International Tiger Day 2022: Know its history, significance and key facts

International Tiger Day is an annual event celebrated on July 29 to raise awareness and funds for tiger conservation.
International Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29th as a way to raise awareness about this magnificent but endangered big cat. The day was founded in 2010, when the 13 tiger range countries came together to create Tx2 – the global goal to double the number of wild tigers by the year 2022.
The day is celebrated in different countries around the world, with events taking place in schools, parks, and other public places. The main goal of International Tiger Day is to inspire people to take action to help protect tigers and their habitats.
As per World Wildlife Fund, approximately 95 percent of the population of tigers has declined in the last 150 years. Therefore, this day aims to encourage all to take appropriate action to save the wild cats.
1. History and Significance
International Tiger Day was introduced in 2010 after it was discovered that 97 percent of tigers had disappeared in the past century, with only about 3,000 remaining. Since tigers were on the verge of extinction, a number of countries signed an agreement at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia to prevent the situation from worsening.
The day seeks to protect and expand tiger habitats apart from preserving these species. International Tiger Day is observed by many international organisations, including the World Wide Fund for Nature, the International Fund for Animal Welfare, and the Smithsonian Institution.
The current wild cat population is 3,900, according to the WWF. India is home to nearly 70% of the world’s tiger population.
2. Reasons behind the declining population of Tigers
3. All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018:
According to the report released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi namely 'All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018' India has achieved its 2022 target of tiger population in the country. India now has 2,967 tigers. The growth in the 4th cycle of the Tiger Census has been 33 percent. 4 years before the deadline, India has achieved a target. Nine years ago in St. Petersburg, it was decided to double the population of the tiger by 2022.
4. What Can We Do to Help Tigers?
Spread the word:
Tell others that the tiger and its habitat are under threat and that they need our help. You can form forums (or join existing ones) for discussions and exchange views on tiger conservation.
Be a responsible tourist:
The wilderness is to be experienced and not to be disturbed and polluted. Follow the forest department guidelines when visiting any wilderness area, tiger reserve in particular. As the saying goes ‘Don’t leave anything behind except foot steps, and don’t take anything except memories.
Voice your concerns with the policy makers:
If you are really concerned and feel that more needs to be done for tiger conservation, then write polite letters to the decision makers - the Prime Minister, the Minister for Environment and Forests or even your local MP, pledging your support for tiger conservation.
Help prevent wildlife trade:
Say ‘NO’ to tiger trade by refusing to buy tiger parts and items prepared from tiger derivatives. Speak to tiger and wild ungulate poachers and persuade them to give up poaching.