International Tiger Day 2022: Know its history, significance and key facts

International Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29th as a way to raise awareness about this magnificent but endangered big cat. The day was founded in 2010, when the 13 tiger range countries came together to create Tx2 – the global goal to double the number of wild tigers by the year 2022.

The day is celebrated in different countries around the world, with events taking place in schools, parks, and other public places. The main goal of International Tiger Day is to inspire people to take action to help protect tigers and their habitats.

As per World Wildlife Fund, approximately 95 percent of the population of tigers has declined in the last 150 years. Therefore, this day aims to encourage all to take appropriate action to save the wild cats.